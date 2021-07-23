Miranda Lambert coming to WNY on September 18

One of country music's top female performers, Miranda Lambert, is coming to Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to perform a live outdoor concert on September 18.

An Evening with Miranda Lambert is presented by 106.5 WYRK and Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $95.

“Fans and artists alike have been waiting to gather again and feel the energy you can only get from a live show, and since we weren’t able to have the WYRK Taste of Country this year, we wanted to put on a show that WYRK listeners would be excited to see," said Chris Crowley, Director of Content at Townsquare Media of Buffalo, which owns WYRK.

The concert will start at 6:30 p.m. with numerous opening acts including Buffalo's Fuzzy & The Rust Belts, winners of WYRK’s Taste of Country Hometown Riser Competition in 2020.

Future concerts include:

Ron White (Seneca Niagara), August 21 at 8 p.m., tickets start at $35

John Fogerty (Seneca Allegany), August 28 at 7 p.m., tickets start at $75

King of the Cage MMA (Seneca Niagara), October 9 at 6 p.m., tickets start at $45

Aaron Lewis (Seneca Allegany), October 15 at 8 p.m., SOLD OUT

The Village People (Seneca Niagara), October 28 and 29 at 8 p.m., tickets start at $65

Cedric The Entertainer & Friends (Seneca Niagara), November 20 at 8 p.m., tickets start at $45

Tickets can be purchased online at Seneca Niagara Casino , Seneca Allegany Casino and Ticketmaster websites.