Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

National Weather Service to activate emergency alert on smartphones for severe thunderstorms deemed 'destructive'

Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5OIC_0b5iWEBW00

Severe thunderstorms can be life-threatening, but not all severe storms are the same. Hazardous conditions range from tornadoes, large hail storms, and widespread straight-line winds called derechoes , to cloud-to-ground lightning and flash flooding.

Starting July 28, the National Weather Service (NWS) will better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail by adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, similar to Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings.

“Destructive” and “Considerable” Damage Threat Categories

The NWS says they developed three categories of damage threat for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. The categories, in order of highest to lowest damage threat, are destructive, considerable, and base. These tags and additional messaging are designed to promote immediate action, based on the threats.

  • The criteria for a destructive damage threat is at least 2.75-inch diameter (baseball-sized) hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds. Warnings with this tag will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones within the warned area.
  • The criteria for a considerable damage threat is at least 1.75-inch diameter (golf ball-sized) hail and/or 70 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA.
  • The criteria for a baseline or “base” severe thunderstorm warning remains unchanged, 1-inch (quarter-sized) hail and/or 58 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA. When no damage threat tag is present, damage is expected to be at the base level.

The NWS says, on average, only 10% of all severe thunderstorms reach the destructive category each year, nationwide. Most of these storms are damaging wind events such as derechoes and some of the larger, more intense thunderstorms, called “Supercell” storms that can typically produce very large hail in their path. The new destructive thunderstorm category conveys to the public urgent action is needed, a life-threatening event is occurring and may cause substantial damage to property. Storms categorized as destructive will trigger a WEA to your cell phone.

All National Weather Service Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will continue to be issued and distributed via weather.gov , NOAA Weather Radio , Emergency Alert System and through dissemination systems to emergency managers and partners. The addition of damage threat tags are part of the broader Hazard Simplification Project to improve communication of watches and warnings to the public.

Thirteen of the 22 costliest weather disasters in 2020 were severe thunderstorms, according to the NWS. The new “destructive” tag would have activated a WEA for many of these impactful events, including the costliest thunderstorm in U.S. history, the $11 billion derecho that affected Iowa in August 2020.

You can also download the CBS19 mobile app to stay up-to-date on the latest forecast in your neighborhood.

Click here to download the iPhone app.

Click here to download the iPad app.

Click here to download the Android app.

Comments / 0

CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Smartphones#Extreme Weather#Wea#Noaa Weather Radio#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Technology
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS Denver

‘Destructive’ Severe T-Storm Warnings Start Aug. 2, Will Trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts

DENVER (CBS4) – Starting Monday, Aug. 2, things will look a bit different the next time you get a notice about a severe thunderstorm warning for your area. Warnings will be now be placed into one of three categories. The criteria for a storm to be classified as severe is not changing. That is any storm that creates wind gusts to 58 mph or greater, produces hail 1-inch in diameter or larger, or a funnel cloud or tornado. If a storm meets any of these three criteria it will now be considered as the “base” severe thunderstorm warning. Not all storms are...
Lincoln, ILwjbc.com

NWS launching new damage categories for severe weather

LINCOLN – Starting today, the National Weather Service will better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail by adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. “Destructive” and “Considerable” Damage Threat Categories. NWS has developed three categories of damage threat for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. The...
Camden County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Camden, Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Wakefield. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Camden; Currituck A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT FOR CENTRAL CAMDEN...CENTRAL PASQUOTANK AND NORTHEASTERN CURRITUCK COUNTIES At 1135 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Knotts Island to near Corolla to near Elizabeth City, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Corolla around 1150 AM EDT. Shiloh around 1200 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Belcross, Aydlett, Gregory, Barco, Coinjock, Riddle, Waterlily, Spences Corner, Sligo and Lambs Corner. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 12:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 345 PM PDT. * At 1234 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Elko County
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 300 PM PDT. * At 1146 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Elko County Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 12:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 345 PM PDT. * At 1139 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen with an additional 0.2 to 0.4 inches expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamoille Canyon.
EnvironmentAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Destructive Severe Thunder Storm Emergency Alert System and New Damage Categories.

Below is a message from the National Weather service on the new severe thunderstorm warning damage tags and emergency wireless alert system. "July 22, 2021 - Severe thunderstorms can be life-threatening, but not all severe storms are the same. Hazardous conditions range from tornadoes, large hail storms, and widespread straight-line winds called derechoes, to cloud-to-ground lightning and flash flooding. Starting August 2, the National Weather Service will better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail by adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, similar to our Tornado and Flash Flood Warnings.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 12:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 300 PM PDT. * At 1146 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Elko County Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Schenectady County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Schenectady FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Albany has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of east central New York, including the following area, Eastern Schenectady. * Through late tonight. * Combination of antecedent wet conditions along with the increasing threat from showers and thunderstorms, may lead to flash flooding. * Rivers and streams may quickly rise with rainfall later today into tonight. Some urban flooding is also possible.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 18:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 00:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rapid River Rises for Central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 915 PM PDT. * At 610 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over the Ruby Mountains earlier today. This could cause small stream flooding. Rapid river rises could cause minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamoille. Lamoille Creek and Solider Creek are the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 11:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 345 PM PDT. * At 1139 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen with an additional 0.2 to 0.4 inches expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamoille Canyon.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 10:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 11:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 345 PM PDT. * At 1139 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen with an additional 0.2 to 0.4 inches expected. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamoille Canyon.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 347 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Montello and Nevada Highway 233.
Elmore County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 19:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Elmore FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL ELMORE COUNTY At 736 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mountain Home. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Elmore County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elmore The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Elmore County in southwestern Idaho * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Atlanta, Rocky Bar, Dutch Creek Guard Station, Trinity Lakes and Featherville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Pasquotank County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pasquotank by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pasquotank The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elizabeth City, Hertford, Winfall, Weeksville, Grandy, Nixonton, Shiloh, Chapanoke, Old Trap, Burgess, Snug Harbor, Point Harbor, Pasquotank, Bob White Fork, Symonds Creek, Listers Corner, Jacocks, Frog Island, Woodville and Rabbit Corner. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
Currituck County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Currituck The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elizabeth City, Hertford, Winfall, Weeksville, Grandy, Nixonton, Shiloh, Chapanoke, Old Trap, Burgess, Snug Harbor, Point Harbor, Pasquotank, Bob White Fork, Symonds Creek, Listers Corner, Jacocks, Frog Island, Woodville and Rabbit Corner. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy