Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Pelosi faced 'a wall of screaming' from McCarthy after rejecting 2 GOP picks for the January 6 select committee, report says

By Grace Panetta
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipfef_0b5iW75g00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SvP4Y_0b5iW75g00
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

AP Photo/Scott J. Applewhite

  • Nancy Pelosi faced "a wall of screaming" from Kevin McCarthy over a committee decision, a source told Politico.
  • She had rejected two GOP recommendations for the January 6 committee.
  • McCarthy, the GOP leader, responded by pulling all his picks from the committee.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced "a wall of screaming" from Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy after nixing two of his selections to serve on the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection, a source told Politico on Friday .

Their frosty relationship boiled over into a public battle when Pelosi took the unprecedented step on Wednesday of rejecting two of McCarthy's picks : Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana.

"With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee," Pelosi said in a statement. She said she'd allow McCarthy's other recommendations - GOP Reps. Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong, and Troy Nehls - to stay.

Politico's source described the ensuing phone conversation as "a wall of screaming" from McCarthy. Another said there were "raised voices."

Read more: Trouble is brewing for a Georgia county's investigation into Trump

Pelosi proposed the select committee after Republicans in the Senate filibustered legislation to create an independent, bipartisan, 9/11-style commission to investigate the insurrection.

The committee is designed to have 13 members, with eight selected by the speaker and five chosen "in consultation" with the minority leader, allowing Pelosi to veto McCarthy's picks.

McCarthy, who described Pelosi's rejection of Jordan and Banks as an "egregious abuse of power that will irreparably damage this institution," responded by pulling all five GOP members he had chosen off the panel and announcing that the House GOP planned to conduct its own investigation into the deadly riot.

Pelosi shut down questions about McCarthy in her weekly press conference on Thursday , telling reporters: "I'm not talking about him. Let's not waste each other's time."

The speaker is pressing forward with the committee, sans McCarthy's selections. Pelosi convened her eight selections for a meeting on Thursday. The committee, chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, has six other Democratic members and GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, whom Pelosi appointed.

"This is deadly serious. It's about our Constitution, our country. It's about an assault on the Capitol that's being mischaracterized for some reason at the expense - at the expense of finding the truth for the American people," Pelosi said at the press conference, adding: "It is my responsibility as speaker of the House to make sure we get to the truth on this, and we will not let their antics stand in the way of that."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Business Insider

Business Insider

204K+
Followers
13K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kelly Armstrong
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Troy Nehls
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Gop#House#Ap Photo#Representatives Banks#The Select Committee#Senate#9 11 Style Commission#Democratic#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi's spokesperson swiftly responds to McCarthy's joke

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joked at an event that it “will be hard not to hit” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with the speaker’s gavel if Republicans take control of the chamber in the 2022 midterms and he becomes speaker. CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux reports Pelosi’s spokesperson and deputy chief of staff swiftly condemned the comments.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

GOP Sen. Susan Collins rips Nancy Pelosi’s ‘partisan’ Capitol riot probe

Moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins on Sunday ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “partisan” committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “I fought very hard to have an independent, bipartisan, non-partisan outside commission to look at all the events of that day, and I’m very disappointed that it was not approved,” Collins of Maine said Sunday morning on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
POTUSMSNBC

Jim Jordan clumsily adds new details to his Jan. 6 call with Trump

When it comes to the Jan. 6 attack, and his interactions with Donald Trump the day of the insurrectionist riot, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has generally adopted a confident posture. "If they call me, I got nothing to hide," the Ohio Republican boasted early last week. This week, that confidence...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Democratic swing vote Senator Kyrsten Sinema REFUSES to cancel her vacation to stay and make sure the infrastructure and budget bills get passed after Schumer said he could delay recess

Democratic swing vote, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that she would not be staying in town through the August recess - as she already had vacation plans. On Friday, Politico's Playbook cited several unnamed Senate sources reporting that the Arizona Democrat told the party leader that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Kinzinger backs subpoenas for McCarthy, Jim Jordan

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said on Sunday that he would support the House select committee investigating the Jan 6. Capitol riot in issuing subpoenas to Republican members of Congress. Driving the news: Kinzinger told ABC's "This Week" that he would be in favor of issuing subpoenas to Rep. Jim Jordan...
New York Post

Pelosi’s sham Jan. 6 committee is wasting a valuable opportunity

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unapologetically partisan select committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot won’t fool anyone not already duped by her distorted narrative. The committee held its first hearing last week with emotional testimony from law-enforcement officers present at the attack, but nothing can distract from her sorry excuse for a fair investigation. And her approach is a real shame because a truly impartial understanding of the events that day, and the run-up to it, would be useful not only in preventing anything similar in the future, but also in helping tame the partisan fury (from both sides) that fueled the attack in the first place.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Capitol cops BACK DOWN after Republican backlash over order to arrest staff and visitors who break Pelosi's mask mandate: Fury at CDC for reinstating masks but NOT releasing data behind decision

U.S. Capitol Police backed down on Thursday and said they would ask people in the House of Representatives not wearing a face mask to leave after Republican lawmakers blasted a memo that stated such individuals would be arrested. The agency did not specifically rule out arrests, but did say it...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump takes two punches from GOP

It's been a tough week for former President Trump . Trump's preferred candidate in a special House election in Texas lost on Tuesday to another Republican who was likely boosted by some protest votes against the former president. And on Wednesday, 17 Senate Republicans voted to advance a bipartisan infrastructure deal that Trump spent weeks railing against.
POTUSMSNBC

McCarthy starts hedging on Trump's culpability for Jan. 6 attack

For months, Republicans and their allies have struggled to find someone politically satisfying to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. For a brief period, many in the GOP liked the idea of blaming Antifa, which didn't make any sense. Some conservatives also tried blaming the FBI, which also didn't work.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Kevin McCarthy jokes it will be 'hard not to hit' Nancy Pelosi with the Speaker's gavel if Republicans regain the House majority next year as Tennessee GOP presents him with a comically oversized gavel

Kevin McCarthy said on Saturday he would have trouble 'not hitting' Nancy Pelosi with the Speaker's gavel if Republicans regain the House in 2022 and he takes the top post in the lower chamber. The Minority leader also invited the group of 1,400 attending the Statesmen's Dinner in Nashville,. on...
Congress & CourtsNBC Los Angeles

Pelosi, Schumer Huddle With Biden on Voting Legislation

Top congressional Democrats huddled with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, looking to salvage their effort to enact federal voting legislation that could counter state laws restricting access to the ballot. The meeting between Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader...

Comments / 0

Community Policy