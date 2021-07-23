Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Morgan Wallen Checked Himself Into Rehab, Donated Album Profits To Black Music Action Coalition After Racial Slur Incident

By Aaron Ryan
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wgYd_0b5iVmxt00

For the first time, Morgan Wallen has opened up about getting caught on camera using a racial slur and the fallout that he faced from it.

Since the incident back in February, he’s stayed relatively quiet. Aside from issuing an apology and an update, he really hadn’t been in the spotlight at all until recently.

But with “Sand In My Boots” charting again and Morgan debuting a couple new songs on social media, he sat down with Michael Strahan of Good Morning America for his first interview since the incident.

In the wide-ranging interview, Strahan asks Morgan to take him back to that night and what he was thinking.

“I had some of my long-time friends in town and we had kinda just been partying all weekend and we figured we’d just go hard while they were there…

I was around some of my friends and we say dumb stuff together. In our minds it’s playful. That sounds ignorant, but that’s really where it came from and it’s wrong.”

Asked if he “frequently” used the word and in what way the word was used, Morgan said that he didn’t use the word “frequently” and that he didn’t mean it in a derogatory manner.

Morgan also said that since the incident, he’s heard from black people about how the word makes them feel:

“I heard some stories in the initial conversations that I had after that just how some people are treated even still, today. And I’m just like, I haven’t seen that with my eyes, that pain or that insignificant feeling or whatever it is that it makes you feel.”

And he said he understands how ignorant it sounds to say that he was just using the word “playfully.”

“I don’t know how to put myself in their shoes because I’m not, you know. But I do understand especially when I say I’m using it playfully or whatever, ignorantly, I understand that that must sound like ‘He doesn’t understand.'”

Wallen said that following the incident, he spoke with black advocacy groups and others in the industry such as the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), an advocacy organization formed to address systemic racism within the music business, as well as 300 Entertainment founder Kevin Liles, UMG executive vice president and chief people and inclusion officer Eric Hutcherson, and gospel legend Bebe Winans.

Morgan also revealed for the first time that after the incident (as well as several other high-profile alcohol-fueled incidents in the months before), he checked himself into rehab.

“I went and checked myself into rehab. And for 30 days I spent some time out in San Diego, California. Just trying to figure it out, why am I acting this way? Do I have an alcohol problem? Do I have a deeper issue?”

After the incident, sales of Morgan’s Dangerous: The Double Album spiked, sending the album to the top of the Billboard 200 charts for an astounding 10-week run. And Morgan says that he donated the profits from that spike to several organizations, including BMAC:

“Before this incident my album was already doing well. It was already being well-received by critics and by fans. Me and my team noticed that whenever this whole incident happened that there was a spike in my sales. So we tried to calculate what the number of, how much it actually spiked from this incident.

We got to a number somewhere around $500,000, and we decided to donate that money to some organizations, BMAC being the first one.”

Dangerous is still sitting at the top of the Billboard Country Albums chart, its 24th week at number one so far.

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

64K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Kevin Liles
Person
Bebe Winans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Music#Music Business#Black People#Good Morning America#Michaelstrahan#Morganwallen#Bmac#Umg#Https T Co Pxmd3za5en
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicfoxnebraska.com

Country star Morgan Wallen speaks out after using racial slur

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Morgan Wallen spoke with ABC News' "Good Morning America" to address using a racial slur in a video that was leaked in February. In an interview with co-host Michael Strahan that aired Friday, Wallen reflected on using the vulgar language in the footage released by TMZ on Feb. 2.
Real EstatePopculture

Morgan Wallen Sells Nashville Home for Hefty Sum in Wake of Slur Video Leak

Morgan Wallen has sold the home where his now-infamous racist video was shot earlier this year. Wallen was caught using a racist slur in his driveway by one of his neighbors back in February, and he is still trying to recover his public goodwill. In the meantime, according to a report by TMZ, he is moving out of the neighborhood.
MusicMic

Morgan Wallen's apology can't hide the racist subculture of country music

Back in February, Morgan Wallen seemed to have sufficiently ended his career after being caught by a neighbor using a racial slur in his driveway coming home from what he called "hour 72 of a 72-hour bender." Per TMZ, Wallen is heard saying to his friend's girlfriend, "take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****." Wallen was immediately released from his label contract and country music institutions like the Academy of Country Music all scrambled to distance themselves from the singer as his music was pulled from all country music stations. Multiple country stars, like Marren Morris, spoke out against his use of the word as well. But as Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America today to grovel for forgiveness months later, his inability to adequately digest his actions points to a more nefarious reality that is the "bro country" ethos and culture that consumes a good deal of the country music industry.
CelebritiesPopculture

Luke Bryan Welcomes Morgan Wallen on Stage With Open Arms Despite Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's return to country music continues, this time with a surprise appearance at a Luke Bryan concert in Nashville, marking his first major public appearance since his racial slur scandal. Bryan was performing at Bridgestone Arena alongside Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard when Wallen was brought on stage, performing "Whiskey Glasses" and "More Than My Hometown" himself and also staying onstage for Aldean's "She's Country." When he joined his fellow country singers onstage, Wallen was greeted with uproarious applause from the crowd, to which Aldean replied "only in Nashville."
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos. “So a really good friend of mine is here backstage,” Aldean said, teeing up Wallen’s entrance. “Do I need another tequila shot to get through this?” Bryan asked. At that, Wallen, barrel-chested in a black T-shirt and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Morgan Wallen gives first public interview since using racial slur

Morgan Wallen sat down with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan this morning for his first public interview since a video surfaced of him using a racial slur during a drunken night earlier this year. During the interview, the 28-year-old opened up about details surrounding the night the video was captured,...
Celebritiesthemusicuniverse.com

Morgan Wallen opens up about racial slur video

Morgan Wallen has addressed his racial slur controversy by giving ABC News the first interview since the February incident. In an interview that aired today (Fri, July 23rd) on GMA, Morgan opens up about the use of the word with host Michael Strahan, who is black. “It just happened, you...
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Country Singer Morgan Wallen Says He Used Racial Slur In A 'Playful' Manner After 'Partying All Weekend', But Knows It Was 'Ignorant'

Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America on Friday, July 23, to chat with Michael Strahan following his racial slur scandal. "There's going to be a lot of people who are going to watch this and say, 'He's only sitting down because he wants to clean up his image; it's all a performance' ⁠— so what do you say to that?" Strahan asked the country singer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Yardbarker

Morgan Wallen 'was just ignorant' when caught saying racial slur in February

Morgan Wallen's first interview since this TMZ video from February exposed him freely using the N-word was with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America this morning (July 23). The disgraced country singer explained that his manager had called him and asked if he was sitting down before breaking the news that TMZ would be releasing the video two hours from then. Wallen then escaped to one of his friend's houses "out in the middle of nowhere" to try and "figure out what it is I'm supposed to do."
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Morgan Wallen apologizes, clarifies he was only using racial slur "playfully"

It’s been five months since rising country music artist Morgan Wallen… Well, okay, we were going to say “blew up his career by using a racial slur in public,” given the official response to the February incident, which included suspension from his label, and being blocked from consideration at this year’s CMAs. But honestly, given that sales for Wallen’s album Dangerous actually spiked to the tune of something like $500,000 in the aftermath of the incident, it might be more accurate to say he simply “expanded his demographic” by drunkenly yelling a slur outside his home, video of which was captured by a neighbor and wound up on TMZ.
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Morgan Wallen Discusses Use of Racist Slur, Going to Rehab on 'Good Morning America'

The interview with Michael Strahan was Wallen’s first major press appearance since the video of him shouting expletives, including the n-word, leaked in February. While the condemnation was swift — Wallen’s label suspended him, he became ineligible from some industry awards, he was dropped from streaming playlists — Wallen’s album, Dangerous: The Double Album continued to sell and stream incredibly well, and he remains the best-selling artist of 2021.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Morgan Wallen Tells 'GMA' He's Donated $500,000 to Black Charities, Says Racial Slur Was Used 'Playfully and Ignorantly'

In his first interview with a news outlet since his racial-slur scandal broke six months ago, country superstar Morgan Wallen told “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan that his use of the N-word was the result of being in a drunken climate with friends where they “say dumb stuff together,” and was not meant “in any derogatory manner at all.” He said that in the wake of the furor, he spent 30 days in rehab and has donated $500,000 to Black charities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy