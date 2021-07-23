Cancel
Chappaqua, NY

Orchestra 914 Appoints Music Director to Lead Rebranded Ensemble

By Examiner Media
theexaminernews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrchestra 914, formerly known as the Chappaqua Orchestra, last week announced the appointment of Russell Ger as its music director. Co-executive Directors David Restivo and Amy Harter are thrilled to begin working with Ger, whose artistic energy encompasses Orchestra 914’s goals and vision for its future. Ger’s long-term experience will bring a collaborative approach to an inclusive and unexpected array of classical music, with the highest level of artistic integrity in mind.

