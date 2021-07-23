Orchestra 914 Appoints Music Director to Lead Rebranded Ensemble

Orchestra 914, formerly known as the Chappaqua Orchestra, last week announced the appointment of Russell Ger as its music director. Co-executive Directors David Restivo and Amy Harter are thrilled to begin working with Ger, whose artistic energy encompasses Orchestra 914’s goals and vision for its future. Ger’s long-term experience will bring a collaborative approach to an inclusive and unexpected array of classical music, with the highest level of artistic integrity in mind.