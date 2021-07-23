Friday Cannon Fodder: it’s all happening

Everything is happening. And I’m not really talking about Arsenal football club. TSF, through the good people at the mothership, rolled out the new commenting system yesterday. If you haven’t already, take a few minutes to play around with it, check out the new features like the searchable GIF catalog, and start to get comfortable with it. It might take some getting used to, especially with the new formatting, but I think we’re going to like the ability to, say, collapse certain discussions.