Olympic games getting underway in Tokyo

American gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee said she was the victim of an anti-Asian attack while out with a group of friends in Los Angeles last month. Lee, the first Hmong American to represent the U.S. in the Olympics, told PopSugar in a profile published Wednesday that she was waiting for an Uber ride with her friends after she returned from the Tokyo Olympics when a car drove by with people shouting racial slurs like “ching chong” and telling them to “go back to where they came from.”

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO