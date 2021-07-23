Olympic games getting underway in Tokyo

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to become the first Spaniard to win the elite season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Muguruza, winner of the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon titles, capped a 2021 campaign that saw her return to the highest level with titles in Dubai and Chicago after three years outside of the top 10.
The 28-year-old is projected to end the year at number three in the world.
"I'm just very happy I proved to myself once again I can be the best, I can be the 'maestra', like how we say in Spanish," she said.
