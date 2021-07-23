Cancel
iHeartMedia Digital Audio COO Darren Davis Announces His Retirement.

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarren Davis, Chief Operating Officer of iHeartMedia’s Digital Audio Group, has decided to step down from his role effective Jan. 1, 2022, the company announced this morning (July 23). Davis has been with iHeart for 30 years – CEO Bob Pittman says he has in essence “grown up through our organization” – starting as a programming intern in 1992 at AC WASH-FM Washington DC and rising through a succession of senior management positions. Davis will continue with the company as an advisor.

