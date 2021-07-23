Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

RUMOR: Plans For The Rock To Make WWE Return This Year

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat would be a big get. There are top names in wrestling history and then there is The Rock. After an all time wrestling career, The Rock moved on to Hollywood and became the biggest name in the movie industry. Either one of these things is amazingly impressive but he managed to do them both at a relatively young age. Every now and then, Rock will return to wrestling and now we might know where he will be next.

wrestlingrumors.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erick Rowan
Person
Steve Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Title#Hollywood#Combat#The Nation Of Domination#Wrestlemanias#Wwe Title#Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
WWE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Accused Of ‘Assaulting’ Raw Star

The former WWE star Brock Lesnar had put on some brutal and bloody matches with his opponents in recent memory. Sometimes he ends up hitting his opponents legitimately and similar incident took place during his match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam pay-per-view back in 2016. WWE ‘Botched’ Smackdown Title Change Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Drops Ronda Rousey Bombshell

Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her title to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match in the main event of the pay-per-view, which also featured Charlotte Flair. Ronda Rousey’s return date was also previously confirmed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Bringing Back Former WWE Champion?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top competitors in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns might also be losing Paul Heyman eventually.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Reveals Becky Lynch ‘Burial’

Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. Becky Lynch could also be returning on Friday Night Smackdown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Quits To Go To AEW?

The speculations over the former WWE star Daniel Bryan once again started recently and it has been a hot topic over the past few months. He has been away from the company since his contract expired and was removed from WWE programming following a loss to Roman Reigns. Bray Wyatt ‘Not Returning’ To WWE?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Caught ‘Falling Asleep’ During Match

WWE star Roman Reigns recently was called out by John Cena at the latest edition of SmackDown. Fans got to see the showdown at SmackDown after the show went off the air, as @HeelAndrade took video of a dark match between John Cena and The Mysterios against The Uso and Reigns. The Tribal Chief was noted to be yawning during the match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Blocked’ Major WWE Firing

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
WWEstillrealtous.com

AEW Announces New Signing

Over the last few months fans have seem some big debuts in AEW including the debut of Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black. It’s been rumored that more big signings could be coming up, and today the company officially announced that Thunder Rosa has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Thunder...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Braun Strowman responds to rumors about his possible WWE return

In the last great wave of layoffs carried out by WWE in its main roster, in which important names of athletes such as Aleister Black, Lana or Braun Strowman were cut, the Monster Among Men of the company was the most sensational name that had left astonished WWE Universe fans, with the mammoth former Universal Champion who until a few weeks before was still running in the Monday Night Raw main event, in titled matches and a few weeks later was so easily ousted from the company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Debuts New Look In Photo

WWE star Bray Wyatt has been away from the company for several months now. He was recently spotted by a fan and he is apparently in the best shape of his life.The fan took a picture which was first posted on the Twitter account “Fiending For Followers”. Bray Wyatt is...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Warn’ Top Name He’ll Be Fired

WWE have released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy. The reason cited was part of budget cuts, and Strowman was being paid $1.2 million per year according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The former WWE Universal Champion signed a new contract in October 2019, so the budget cut regarding Strowman is the WWE’s biggest saving financially from all of the talent cuts in the last year plus during the pandemic. Braun Strowman was fired by WWE for a very surprising reason as well.
WWEPopculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gives Update on Return to WWE

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is currently promoting his new movie Jungle Cruise, which will be released at the end of this week. However, many fans are wondering if Johnson will return to WWE. Matt Cohen of Entertainment Tonight recently spoke to Johnson and his Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt and asked him about the rumors about his return to WWE coming very soon.
WWEPopculture

WWE: Bray Wyatt Released Amid Lengthy Hiatus

Bray Wyatt's WWE run is over. WWE released the wrestler, whose real name is Windham Lawrence Rotunda, on Saturday morning. No details were shared around why Wyatt was cut from the WWE roster. The company statement simply said, "WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors."
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Reveals Who Created The Fiend

Although Bray Wyatt has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37, he has continued to be a fan favorite. In a recent interview with Adam Barnard of Foundation Radio, special effects artist discussed WWE writer Nick Manfredini and how he was one of the people to truly help evolve the character of ‘The Fiend.’ John Cena recently dropped this Bray Wyatt bombshell.

Comments / 0

Community Policy