CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Jeff Davis says his kids were exposed to COVID-19 at summer camp. Then days later, he tested positive, even though he’s fully vaccinated. “It’s a challenging time. It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing,” Davis told WBZ-TV Friday. He is currently in quarantine with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. His two boys, who are too young to be vaccinated, tested positive. Then, on Monday, he tested positive too. “My fever spiked, my temperature was spiking, all the signs were hitting me. Congestion, sore throat, muscle aches, I was extremely, extremely tired,” he said. Jeff Davis tested positive for COVID after his two kids were...