Laura Blenkesh

“I don’t accept any limitations as a writer,” Laura Nyro once said, a statement that was vindicated by innovations which saw her reject conventional song structures, dramatically switch tempo mid-song, and use unorthodox chords, all of which marked her out as a rebel. And yet despite her desire to be different, she also craved fame and mass acceptance. Her contradictory impulses were noted by music mogul Clive Davis, who signed her to Columbia Records in 1967; he also remembered her as “shy and vulnerable” and someone who “had an odd inability to express herself”. But despite the young singer/songwriter’s purported bashfulness and inarticulacy in real life situations, inside the unique musical world she inhabited, she was bold, fiercely ambitious and expressed herself with the eloquence of a poet.