Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Laura Blenkesh

insideradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Blenkesh exits her role as morning co-host at NRG Media hot AC “Sweet 98.5” KQKQ Omaha. Blenkesh moved from afternoons to mornings in January 2020, paired with Nikki Oswald and billed as the only all-female morning show in the market. Citing personal issues with stress, anxiety and the effects...

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Stress#Nrg Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesinsideradio.com

Stacie Bartro

Salem Media Group Greenville-Spartanburg hires Stacie Bartro, who will co-host mornings on classic hits “Earth FM” WRTH (103.3) and morning news anchor on talk “94.5 The Answer” WGTK. Bartro was most recently with Audacy crosstown talk WYRD (106.3), where she served as a reporter. “Stacie’s career background includes broadcasting for...
Musictwincitieslive.com

Laura Nicholson

Minnesota native, Laura Nicholson is turning heads in Nashville. The singer-songwriter fround her voice at a young age and over the years she’s honed in on her craft while creating music with some of Nashville’s finest songwriters. Kristin sits down with Laura who introduces her to her new song, Bluebird.
Musicrecordcollectormag.com

Laura Nyro |American Dreamer

“I don’t accept any limitations as a writer,” Laura Nyro once said, a statement that was vindicated by innovations which saw her reject conventional song structures, dramatically switch tempo mid-song, and use unorthodox chords, all of which marked her out as a rebel. And yet despite her desire to be different, she also craved fame and mass acceptance. Her contradictory impulses were noted by music mogul Clive Davis, who signed her to Columbia Records in 1967; he also remembered her as “shy and vulnerable” and someone who “had an odd inability to express herself”. But despite the young singer/songwriter’s purported bashfulness and inarticulacy in real life situations, inside the unique musical world she inhabited, she was bold, fiercely ambitious and expressed herself with the eloquence of a poet.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Veteran Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies on Set of Movie at 60

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker shares bittersweet message involving his daughter

Al Roker has three children who he is incredibly close to which is why saying goodbye to them is so hard. The Today show weatherman surprised fans on Saturday when he revealed his youngest daughter, Leila, had jetted to Tokyo to also report on the Olympics. While he was ecstatic...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

90 Day Fiance viewers are questioning Natalie and Julia’s friendship

Natalie Mordovtseva is currently struggling within her marriage to Mike Youngquist on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but she has found an ally with her Seattle friend, Juliana. Almost immediately, fans started to question the basis of this relationship, especially after an extremely revealing conversation between the two. TLC...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Engelbert Humperdinck calls on fans to pay respects to wife

Engelbert Humperdinck has called on fans, friends and neighbours to pay their respects along the route of his wife's funeral. The Leicester singer's wife Patricia died in February after contracting Covid-19. In a YouTube video, Humperdinck said: "Patricia was a proud Leicester lady, salt-of-the-earth and very much loved." He added...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tori Roloff Shares ‘Touching’ Message Amid Heartbreak

Little People, Big World fans may know that Tori and Zach Roloff are going through a difficult time right now. As Tori works through the heartbreak, she’s still sharing “touching” messages with her fans on social media. As we reported, Tori recently had a miscarriage. Instead of announcing that she...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
TV Seriesfame10.com

Y&R’s Jason Thompson Vents His Frustration Over Recent Love Scenes

If you’ve noticed a certain lack of intimacy on The Young and the Restless (Y&R), don’t blame the talent — because they’re fuming about it as well!. In an Instagram story, Jason Thompson, who portrays Billy Abbott on the CBS soap, set the record straight about filming love scenes on a set with rigidly enforced health protocols.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Old Dying Woman Sweetly Addresses Her Husband

An old woman is in her last moment of life, and her loving husband is at her bedside. The two are discussing their long and happy life together. The woman looked at her husband and said, "Oh, Harry! You have been by my side for every hardship in my life." Harry was overwhelmed with emotion and could not speak.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Dolly Parton Chimes In On Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle

Country legend Dolly Parton offered her thoughts on the #FreeBritney movement on Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”. Parton, 75, was asked by a fan what she thought of the conservatorship that has seen Britney Spears’ life and finances controlled by her father Jamie Spears for the last 13 years, from which the pop star is currently trying to remove herself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy