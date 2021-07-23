Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Boston College helped football player who refused to get COVID-19 vaccine to transfer

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 10 days ago

Although Boston College head football coach Jeff Hafley says his entire football team and staff has received the COVID-19 vaccine, he did help a player, who refused to get the shot, transfer out of his program.

Hafley did not name the player who transferred. The school is mandating that its student population get vaccinated before showing up for the fall semester or participating in athletics.

"I never gave my opinion about it. I just said, 'This is the school rule,' " Hafley said, according to ESPN.com. "If you don't want to get it, I'll support you. We had one player who didn't want to get it, and we helped find him a new home."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gOKxo_0b5iUm4W00
Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference media days in Charlotte, N.C. Nell Redmond, AP

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips says half of the league members have reached an 85% threshold for vaccinations.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Boston College helped football player who refused to get COVID-19 vaccine to transfer

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

210K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Football Team#American Football#Espn Com#Ap#Acc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Public Health
Sports
Boston College
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma beats out Alabama, Ohio State and others for 5-star QB

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners do it again as they have another 5-star quarterback committed to their football team. The Oklahoma Sooners are no stranger to elite quarterback talent. From Baker Mayfield to 2021 Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler, Lincoln Riley knows how to groom exceptional passers that fit his offensive scheme. Rattler is the guy entering this upcoming year, but the latest recruit that committed to Oklahoma ensures Riley will have talented signal-callers for the foreseeable future.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: 1 Conference Trying To Take All Remaining Big 12 Teams

With the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom are expected to join the SEC, the remaining eight Big 12 schools are in limbo. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby would certainly like to hold the line, continue to collect on a big media rights deal that lasts through the end of the 2024-25 academic year, but there will be significant pressure on the other schools to look into their options.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit’s Blunt Message

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit had a blunt admission when discussing the state of his favorite sport. The sport of college football is changing, fast. With the Name, Image and Likeness rules, the landscape of the sport is changing quickly. Tradition is changing, too – Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in a couple of years.
College SportsNew York Post

Nick Saban has perfect response to Deion Sanders’ media drama

Nick Saban has won seven national championships – one with LSU and six with Alabama – and is perhaps the most well-known name in college football. But if you are addressing him, you can call him whatever you’d like. “Look, I respond to just about anything, and I’ve been called...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2022 North Carolina Tight End Benji Gosnell Decommits From Ohio State

Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star tight end Benji Gosnell announced on Tuesday evening that he has decommitted from Ohio State. “This has been very hard,” Gosnell said in a post on Twitter. “I’m thankful for the opportunity OSU has given me and the class they have shown throughout this tough decision. But after thorough discussion with my family, I have decommitted from Ohio State and opened up my recruitment.”
College SportsCollege Football News

Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction 2021

What will the 2021 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. Before getting started, note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

How Ohio State football players approached the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS — Ohio State football tight end Jeremy Ruckert received the COVID-19 vaccine for convenience as much as his own health. The senior remembers a 2020 season including nasal swabs and temperature checks and contact tracing when players came in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. He wants his final season to unfold free from those inconveniences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy