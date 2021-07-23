Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Americans are spending again, and American Express' earnings get a big lift

USA Today
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Spending at restaurants, shops and entertainment venues has come back in force as vaccines become more common, and it fueled a revenue surge at American Express during the second quarter. That momentum picked up as the quarter progressed, the company said Friday, particularly spending from younger customers.

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Credit Card#American Express#Millennial#Zacks Investment Research#Amex#American Express Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
Credits & LoansCNBC

What are American Express Membership Rewards Points worth?

American Express cards earn either Membership Rewards® points or cash back. Whether you're considering which type of card to get or looking to get the maximum value from your Amex points, you may be wondering how much Amex Membership Rewards points are worth. As you'll see in detail below, Amex...
Financial ReportsPosted by
9&10 News

American Axle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $16 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Detroit-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs,...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

American States Water Earnings Preview

On Monday, August 02, American States Water (NYSE:AWR) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release. What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?. Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
Credits & LoansUS News and World Report

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card

The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card can be valuable for business users who travel frequently, though the $95 annual fee can erode the bonus point benefits (See Rates & Fees). The card offers a lofty 12 points per dollar spent at hotels and resorts in the Hilton portfolio, plus six points per dollar on certain travel and business expenses. All other purchases earn three points per dollar.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Where American Express Stands With Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 20 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for American Express. The company has an average price target of $173.15 with a high of $225.00 and a low of $135.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why American Express Stock Is Trading Higher Today

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. American Express reported second-quarter earnings of $2.80 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.58 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, which beat the estimate of $9.54 billion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing American Express's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $177.34. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Twitter, Snap, American Express and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Snap — Shares of Snap soared 23.9% after better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results. The social media company reported strong growth of users, engagement and ads. Twitter — Twitter shares gained about 3% after reporting its fastest revenue growth since 2014. The social...
Financial ReportsForbes

American Express Stock To Top The Revenues Estimates In Q2?

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2021 results on Friday, July 23. We expect American Express to top the consensus estimates for revenues, while the earnings are likely to remain below expectations. The company reported mixed results in the first quarter of 2021 as well, with its earnings beating the estimates and revenues falling short. The revenues suffered due to lower net interest income and a decline in non-interest revenues. On the flip side, its net income improved in Q1 due to a favorable reduction in provisions for credit losses. We expect the non-interest income to see some growth in the second quarter due to a recovery in the consumer spending levels. Additionally, provisions are expected to see a further decline in Q2.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Boeing And American Express Lead The DIA Sharply Lower Monday

U.S. indices were trading lower Monday amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, which have weighed on reopening stocks and clouded recovery outlook. The U.S. is also expected to blame China on cyberattacks earlier in the year, which has added to macro uncertainty. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA)...
Credits & LoansCreditCards.com

How to add an authorized user to an American Express card

By adding authorized users to your American Express credit card, you can help friends or family members boost their credit while boosting your own rewards-earning. But this move can leave you with a high credit card bill if your authorized users take advantage of your generosity. The content on this...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Communications from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BCMXY stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Bank of Communications has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $17.12.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CVB Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CVB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy