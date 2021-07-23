Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

‘It’s incredibly poor’: Scottish islanders angry at failing ferry service

By Severin Carrell Scotland editor
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aL91e_0b5iUV1300

The perfume and toiletries shop overlooking Brodick Bay on Arran is normally packed in the summer, as day-trippers and holidaymakers stream off the mainland ferries at the busy terminal just across the bay.

But this summer has been grim, said Andrew Russell, the sales director for Arran Sense of Scotland, formerly known as Arran Aromatics. For thousands of people and businesses up and down the west coast of Scotland, this summer has been marred by repeated crises affecting ferry services run by the state-funded CalMac .

Its ageing fleet of red, black and white ferries has been hit by breakdowns, service cancellations and diversions, exacerbated by severe restrictions on passenger numbers because of Scotland’s strict Covid rules, cutting capacity by roughly 65%.

Island farmers have been unable to get cattle to market; B&B owners have lost scores of bookings; islanders have failed to get to weddings and hospital appointments; shellfish suppliers have been unable to get their highly prized live produce to France; while the shinty team on Lewis in the Western Isles was forced to cancel all its recent fixtures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7LH4_0b5iUV1300
Passengers bound for Arran board a ferry. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Ferry campaigners and councillors blame CalMac and the Scottish government, which ultimately owns the ferry service, for decades of underfunding and complacency about the impact these failures have on island economies and their daily lives. The word “fiasco” is commonly used.

Russell estimates his company’s shop just north of Brodick has on some days this summer lost half its normal business. In June and July, when one of Arran’s two ferries was sent to cover one of CalMac’s busiest routes between Ullapool on the mainland and Stornoway on Lewis, after the ferry there broke down, Russell calculates the shop lost about £15,000 a week.

“It’s not fatal for us but it’s massive,” he said. “I can’t stress enough how important that store is. Summer trade sustains island businesses through the winter months.”

In tandem, service cancellations and shortage of space on the remaining ferry made it far harder for perfume, soap and handwash supplies to arrive on Arran and for those products to get off to mainland shops and customers.

Alastair Dobson, the deputy chair of the Arran ferry committee, set up to campaign for improved services, said analysis by the Fraser of Allander Institute, an economics thinktank at Strathclyde University, suggested ferry restrictions had cost the island in excess of £60m in lost revenues. “There is not a lot of resilience left,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K68WZ_0b5iUV1300
Alastair Dobson. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Dobson and Russell are praying that Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister, will confirm on 9 August an end to the country’s remaining physical distancing rules, which require 1-metre distancing between people on public transport.

CalMac argues those restrictions are the primary cause of the problems affecting services. Robbie Drummond, its managing director, said: “Once physical distancing rules have been removed by the Scottish government, we will make it a priority to increase to full capacity as quickly as possible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ju7ya_0b5iUV1300
Social distancing measures on CalMac ferry. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Norrie Macdonald, vice-chair for sustainability for Western Isles council, said that was only part of the solution. “Confidence in the service is plummeting and disenchantment at an all-time high,” he said.

He singled out its policy of using single large ferries to service major routes instead of several smaller vessels: if that sole ferry breaks down, a vessel must be redeployed from another route.

That happened with one of Arran’s ferries in June and July. When engine problems grounded MV Loch Seaforth, the Ullapool-Stornoway ferry, CalMac dispatched MV Isle of Arran north to replace it. CalMac tried to hire a catamaran ferry to help, but that fell through, forcing it instead to hire a freight ferry for night-time runs to Stornoway.

On 21 July, the Western Isles was hit again when MV Lord of the Isles, which links Mallaig with Lochboisdale on South Uist, broke down, affecting services for Skye, Oban and Harris. Another ferry from Arran to mainland Argyll also broke down that day. Numerous sailings were cancelled.

routes map

Joe Reade, who runs Island Bakery on Mull, supplying mainland retailers such as Waitrose, said ministers in Edinburgh had failed to invest in new ferries when Alex Salmond, the then first minister, made the widely praised decision to subsidise ferry fares to bring them in line with the average mileage costs of travelling on the mainland.

Known as “road equivalent tariff”, that slashed prices for tourists and led to a boom in visitor numbers across the islands. But it also greatly increased competition for space on CalMac’s ailing fleet, while costing taxpayers £200m a year.

Plans to add new ferries to CalMac’s fleet have since floundered: a tender to build two hybrid ferries at the Ferguson Marine shipbuilders on the Clyde has been mired in bitter contractual disputes. The boats are five years late and double their original £97m cost, with no clear in-service date.

“It’s particularly bad this summer because of the high volume of camper vans and motor homes [competing with delivery lorries for ferry space],” said Reade. “I would say it’s dysfunctional. The way the service is delivered is incredibly poor value for money.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ikuI_0b5iUV1300
Ferry passengers. Tourism and retail businesses on Arran say they have been badly affected by service cancellations. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

Donald Lamont, the club captain for Camanachd Leòdhais, the Western Isles’ shinty team, said the Covid restrictions and intense competition for ferry space had made it impossible for the 16-strong squad to guarantee arriving for games on the mainland.

They are hoping to reorganise four or five friendlies if the restrictions are lifted in August; they normally play 18 each summer. Even so, their season had been ruined. “The fiasco with procurement and the ageing fleet is going to get worse rather than better in the next number of years,” said Lamont. “It’s horrendous.”

A spokesperson for Transport Scotland, the government agency that oversees CalMac, said it sympathised, and that ministers had earmarked £580m in ferry investment over the next five years.

“We recognise communities’ frustration at the recent disruption and the impact it is having. We are doing everything that we can to support Calmac to maximise available capacity across the network,” he said. “We acknowledge the fleet is ageing and that is why we are delivering new tonnage to support our communities.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#Scottish Government#Islanders#Uk#Arran Sense#Arran Aromatics#Covid#B B#Strathclyde University#Mv Isle Of#Stornoway#Island Bakery On Mull#Waitrose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
TravelThe Guardian

Slow down in Snowdonia: a laid-back way to see north Wales

From the cliffs overlooking Aberdaron, the views of the Llŷn peninsula are dramatic. To the east, families are picnicking and building sandcastles on the vast golden beach below St Hywyn’s church; to the west the coastline becomes ever more rugged, laced with hidden, smuggler-worthy coves. It’s a Saturday, mid-heatwave, but the coastal path – once used by pilgrims travelling to the abbey on Bardsey Island, two miles offshore – feels serene.
WorldThe Guardian

Australian woman murdered while hiking near Tbilisi in Georgia

An Australian woman has been murdered while hiking outside Georgia’s capital city Tbilisi, according to local media reports. The body of the woman, 31, was found on Saturday and police are investigating. She had been missing since Friday afternoon local time. The woman had been on the phone when she...
PoliticsTelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon says hard border with England would benefit Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon is to kickstart her campaign for a second independence referendum next month, as Michael Gove said the UK Government would not stand in the way of a future vote on Scottish independence if it is the “settled will” of voters. A draft agenda for the SNP’s conference in...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Scottish Police ‘changed Operation Bunter codename to avoid offending Boris Johnson’

Police Scotland changed an “Operation Bunter” codename for Boris Johnson’s next trip to Scotland in case the prime minister found it offensive, according to a report.Mr Johnson is thought to be preparing his next visit north of the border in coming days – but the security name for the trip is said to have been switched because it was deemed too close to the overweight, fictional schoolboy Billy Bunter.The name was changed from Operation Bunter to Operation Aeration to avoid causing “some sort of diplomatic incident”, according to The Sun.A source told the newspaper said: “The name Operation Bunter was given...
WorldTelegraph

Edinburgh Fringe flop is no laughing matter for Scotland

The Edinburgh Fringe is usually months in the making, but organisers this year have had to throw the August festival together in a matter of weeks. “We’ve pretty much only started putting this festival together three weeks ago, and normally everything would be finished at Easter time,” says William Burdett-Coutts, the artistic director of Assembly Festival, one of the Fringe’s biggest venue operators.
U.K.Telegraph

Four refugees start a new life on a remote Scottish island – what happens next?

In 2015, a few days before Christmas, 24 Syrian refugee families were waiting in a wind-battered port, west of Glasgow, for a tiny ferry to take them to a remote island where they would begin life anew. Fleeing a civil war that had already displaced 12 million of their countrymen (over half Syria’s population), they had been granted asylum by the Scottish government.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Experts warn oximeters used to detect early signs of dangerous falls in oxygen levels in Covid patients do not work as well with ethnic minorities

Health bodies have warned that oximeters that are used to detect early signs of dangerous falls in oxygen in Covid patients do not work as well for ethnic minorities. NHS England and the medical regulator the MHRA said the non-invasive devices can overestimate the amount of oxygen in people with darker skin tones.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mail

Couple's wedding was cancelled with less than 24-hours notice after staff at the venue were 'pinged' by NHS Covid app

A couple's dream wedding was cancelled with less than 24-hours' notice after staff were pinged by the NHS Covid app. Sarah, 35, and Darren Alexander, 37, were due to get married at Kings Norton Golf Club in Birmingham on July 17, but the day before they received a devastating call from the venue saying everyone had been forced into self-isolation.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
PoliticsThe Guardian

Scottish independence vote will happen if public wants it, says Michael Gove

The UK government would not stand in the way of another vote on Scottish independence if it is the “settled will” of voters, Michael Gove has said. Westminster has repeatedly rejected requests from the Scottish government for the necessary powers to hold another vote but the Cabinet Office minister said if the public desire a second referendum, “one would occur”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy