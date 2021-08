Elina Svitolina of Ukraine finds herself as the Olympic favorite when she takes on Italy's Camila Giorgi in a women's singles quarterfinals match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. The match is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET. The sixth-ranked Svitolina, the fourth seed, is the highest remaining ranked player after No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan lost 6-1, 6-4 to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic on Monday. Svitolina advanced with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 win over Greece's Maria Sakkari, while Giorgi moved on with a 6-4, 6-2 win over seventh-ranked Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-2.