Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Elias

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe wanted to be a Future Forecaster -- and that's exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping him accomplish. Meet 9-year-old Elias -- our latest Future Forecaster. FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

