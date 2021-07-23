Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Big-city apartments rebounding as renters return from the suburbs, multifamily exec says

By Bill Hethcock
Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite the pandemic-induced flight of renters and homeowners to the suburbs, multifamily executive Brad Vogelsmeier is bullish on urban cores — especially in Dallas. Vogelsmeier is vice president of development for new markets for apartment developer Milhaus, the company behind the $59 million Banyan Beckley, a 279-unit luxury multifamily community in Dallas’ popular Bishop Arts District.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Real Estate
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renters#The Suburbs#Arts#Vogelsmeier#Banyan Beckley#Bishop Arts District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Meet Dekos Capital, Dallas' newest search fund

Co-founders Asad Berani and Jaison Thomas both grew up watching close family build up small businesses. They also share SMU as an alma mater, a career path that led them to private equity, a love of entrepreneurism, and have even been roommates since sophomore year. Now, the two are combining forces on their newest venture.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

North Texas Advertising & Marketing Firms

The Dallas Business Journal surveyed marketing firms beginning Jan. 4, 2021. The surveys were sent via email to companies who opted-in to the Business Journal’s surveys and met eligibility requirements. To be eligible for The List, the company must provide clients with advertising or marketing campaigns and have a location within North Texas. Of the 136 eligible companies surveyed, 55 responded. The Business Journal can not independently verify information provided by individual companies. In case of ties, companies are ranked by the number of local clients.
Real EstatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 23, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas office becomes US headquarters for this London digital marketing agency

Dallas is getting a new headquarters, this time from a company not based along the coasts but rather from across the pond. With clients already in the region, London digital marketing and strategy agency Three Whiskey has chosen to make its Dallas offices, opened in 2018, as the site of its U.S. headquarters, and it’s looking to hire as it expands its operations locally.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

For current AT&T executive and former Grow South chief, she's proud that southern Dallas is still top of mind for community (Video)

"Having the relationships that I've had throughout my career, it really made it for a seamless transition to be able to work with some of my previous colleagues and stakeholders in the community to advance the policies of AT&T," said Parham, who joined the company in 2019 as assistant vice president of External and Legislative Affairs.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

North Texas Commercial Property Managers

The Dallas Business Journal surveyed commercial property managers beginning Jan. 4, 2021. The surveys were sent via email to companies who opted-in to the Business Journal’s surveys and met eligibility requirements. To be eligible for The List, the company must run commercial buildings for clients and a location within North Texas. Of the 73 eligible companies surveyed, 31 responded. Hillwood, the company that ranked No. 7 last year, declined to submit a survey this year. The Business Journal can not independently verify information provided by individual companies.
Arlington, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Arlington-based X-ray food safety company changes hands

An Arlington company that’s providing food safety with X-rays has a new owner. Warburg Pincus of New York and Tilia Holdings in Chicago have acquired FlexXray, a provider of inspection and recovery services for food companies, according to recent statements. The seller was Los Angeles’ Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, which made an initial investment in the Dallas-area firm in 2017.
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

North Texas Business Parks

The Dallas Business Journal surveyed business parks beginning Jan. 4, 2021. The surveys were sent via email to companies who opted-in to the Business Journal’s surveys and met eligibility requirements. To be eligible for The List, companies must operate a business park in North Texas. Of the 154 eligible business parks surveyed, 19 responded. The Business Journal can not independently verify information provided by individual companies. In case of ties, companies are listed by acres developed.
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Fort Worth leader takes home inaugural National CIO of the Year ORBIE Award

Founders and CEOs often take much of the headlines and attention, but now chief information officers are getting a bit of the spotlight. The national membership organization InspireCIO Leadership Network unveiled the winners of its inaugural National CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards, highlighting leadership and value creation through technology and innovation. And a Dallas executive is joining the honorees.

Comments / 0

Community Policy