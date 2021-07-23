Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 1697, allowing parents to better support their child’s learning

AUSTIN, Texas –Due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic throughout the 2021-21 school year, the Texas Legislature passed Senate Bill 1697. One out of several new rights the 87th Legislature grants to Texas parents for this upcoming school year is to decide if their child should repeat a course or grade. The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is putting together resources for parents to use for supporting future decisions they may make. For more information, parents can visit www.tea.texas.gov/parents.