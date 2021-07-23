Q Country Critters – Cinder

It was a dark, icy, foggy February evening. Wynne was away, so our then-adopted dog Hazel and I walked down the road to visit my brother to catch a hockey game on the tube. When the Bruins won, Hazel and I happily headed back uphill to our house. In the atmospheric murk, Hazel suddenly aroused a distressed skunk on our back road, so she circled past that potential misery, while at the same time, I noticed the fluffy black-and-white emerging from its culvert den at my feet. I was noticed, too, since I was trying to lurch away. The skunk was threatening to use its foul weapon, arching its back, stamping its feet, raising its tail, and staring at me. I took my first step back, it was the only one, on the icy road as my feet went out and under me and the skunk’s nasty spray settled all over me. YUCK!