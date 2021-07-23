Cancel
Royal Family News: Thomas Markle Petitioning Court For Visitation Rights To His Grandchildren

By Tanya Clark
celebratingthesoaps.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish royal family news reveals that Thomas Markle, father to runaway royal Meghan Markle, spoke to Fox News about his infamous daughter and what he has to say may shock you. Or not, depending on your view of the former game show hostess with the mostest. Royal Family News –...

Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Done This To The Queen

Many people believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindsided Queen Elizabeth when they told her that they planned on stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving out of the UK. The rumors had been all over the media for months, so it's no surprise that Oprah Winfrey asked Harry about it during their sit-down interview that aired on March 7. Harry responded point blank: "No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her," he said, according to People magazine. However, there have since been reports that Prince William was most upset with Harry for "blindsiding" their grandmother, regardless of what Harry's side of the story may be. "That was it for William, he felt they'd blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way," a source told The Sunday Times (via The Sun).
Royal Family News: Reason Prince Charles Is Against Making Princess Beatrice And Eugenie Senior Royals

British royal family news teases that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex isn’t the only one who can write a tattle tale book about the monarchy. News leaked last week that the mouthy ex senior royal is penning his memoir at the ripe old age of 36. But the real shocker is that his deal to write a second book can only see the light of day after his grandmother Queen Elizbeth dies. That’s how incendiary the book is and how shameless Harry has become.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 1-Month-Old Daughter Lilibet Finally Added to Line of Succession Site

An important update. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 1-month-old daughter, Lilibet, was added to the royal family’s line of succession site on Monday, July 26. Many noticed on Sunday, July 25, that the little one was missing from the list after ITV’s Chris Ship pointed out her absence during a “Royal Rata” podcast episode. She now ranks eighth, following her 2-year-old brother, Archie.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s career plans in the U.S. backfired?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the United States to be financially independent but some experts think their career plans only backfired at them. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are enjoying their lives in California with their two kids. Although they already stepped down as working royals, they may still need to use their “royal” card, a royal expert claimed.
Sarah Ferguson on Meghan Markle's royal exit: 'I believe that everybody has a right to their own voice'

Sarah Ferguson said she can identify with Meghan Markle, who has been targeted by tabloids after marrying into the British royal family. The former American actress became the Duchess of Sussex when she said "I do" to Prince Harry, the Duchess of York’s nephew, in 2018. Several decades prior, Ferguson married Prince Andrew, one of Queen Elizabeth II’s sons, in 1986. That union lasted until 1996.
Royal Family Members Urges Queen Elizabeth to Disown Prince Harry, Expert Claims

A royal expert claims some Royal Family members want the Queen to "disown" Prince Harry after it was revealed that he wants to write a tell-all book in 2022. In response to a comment from one of her YouTube channel followers, Lady Colin Campbell noted that different members of the Royal Family, Palace officials; even the politicians thought the Queen should renounce Prince Harry.
Royal Family News: Royal Family Blew It With Meghan Markle To Blame For Her Failed Princess-Ship

British royal family news reveals that the royal family blew it with its handling of runaway royal Meghan Markle, hence her flight from the gilded cage. Meghan and Prince Harry were engaged in November 2017 and the world was aflutter with chatter about the “Markle Sparkle” and how this one-time actress would be able to handle the media scrutiny with aplomb. We all know now how the story ended, with zero aplomb and a ton of tarnish.

