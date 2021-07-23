Cancel
Saint Clair County, MI

COVID-19 Delta variant discovered locally

 10 days ago

The St. Clair County Health Department has identified the first two cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant locally. Two individuals in their 30s and 40s who tested positive for the coronavirus were found to have been infective with the more contagious variant following additional genetic sequencing. According to Dr. Annette Mercatatne of the St. Clair County Health Department, both individuals who contracted the variant were not vaccinated. She adds less than 50% the county’s population is fully vaccinated, making the population vulnerable to COVID-19 especially the variant.

