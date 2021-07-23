Cancel
Why Man City Opted Against Nuno Mendes Move With View of Pep Guardiola Revealed

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 10 days ago

The five-time Premier League winners have been linked with a swoop for the Portugese starlet, who has four years left on his existing contract at his boyhood club.

As per recent reports, Sporting are not willing to part ways with their full-back for a fee below €50 million - a figure that no suitor club, including City, has been able to match, with several top sides across Europe interested in the 19-year-old's signature.

It has also been claimed that the Champions League finalists have had an informal bid including €25 million plus a player rejected by the Primeira Liga giants.

However, club sources have insisted that City maintain no interest in Mendes, and will not be adding a left-back to their ranks ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

According to Martin Blackburn of The Sun, City boss Pep Guardiola is 'happy' with his current options in defence, and has no intention of signing Mendes this summer.

Following reports coming Portugal claiming that City were preparing a second bid for the defender, the club have 'forcefully reiterated' their stance on Mendes, and maintain that they have no desire to bring the youngster to Manchester this summer.

With Benjamin Mendy being linked with an exit this summer, it was thought that City could be peruaded to raise their offer for Mendes, with Guardiola said to be a keen admirer of the defender, who amassed 35 appearances across all competitions last term.

Despite club sources insisting that City had no interest in signing the talented teenager, the Sky Blues have continued to be linked with a move for Mendes, who has four years left on his existing contract at his boyhood club.

It has reported recently that Sporting are not willing to part ways with their star left-back for a fee below €50 million, but City have not yet been able to match that figure for the teenager.

Additionally, it was claimed that City's pursuit of the Sintra-born full-back had reached an 'impasse', with there being claims that no concrete offers have yet been presented to his boyhood club, much due to Sporting's valuation of their teenage sensation.

However, all those links could have well and truly been put to bed with City adamant on the fact that they are content with their present set of defenders heading into next season.

