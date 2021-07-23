Cancel
Russian central bank governor speaks at press conference

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina spoke at an online press conference after the central bank raised its key rate to 6.50% on Friday. “The decision is based on a significant review of macroeconomic forecasts… The notable policy step we have taken is needed in order to bring inflation in line with the target.”

