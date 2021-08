BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle early this morning on Highway 58. The California Highway Patrol said at around 3:49 a.m., it received calls of a pedestrian lying in the roadway on westbound 58 just west of the Cottonwood Road off-ramp. When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.