Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

MetroCity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 10 days ago

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (MCBS) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.4 million. The bank, based in Doraville, Georgia, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts. MetroCity...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Doraville#Metrocity Bankshares#Mcbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $446.65 million.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.44 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.200-$8.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.20-8.36 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to announce sales of $212.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.70 million. Investors Bancorp posted sales of $201.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
StocksStreetInsider.com

ON Semiconductor (ON) Surges on Strong Q2 Results and Q3 Outlook

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) are up by more than 12% in today's trading session after the company delivered better-than-expected Q2 results and Q3 guidance. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.63 to easily top...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce sales of $197.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties posted sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$0.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Shares ofNTST traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 575,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,277. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -2,595.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.22 Million

Analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce $218.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.28 million and the lowest is $214.17 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $123.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Barnes (B) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Revises '21 Projections

B - Free Report) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2021. Its earnings surpassed estimates by 2.27% and sales beat the same by 6.88%. Its adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 45 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents. Also, the bottom line increased 66.7% from the year-ago quarter figure of 27 cents on the back of higher sales generation and improved margins.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

TELUS (TU) Q2 Earnings Meet, Revenues Surpass Estimates

TELUS Corporation (. TU - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein the bottom line matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate while the top line surpassed the same. Diligent operational execution, expanded service offerings, new customer wins, higher PureFibre network adoption and accelerated broadband network investment program boosted TELUS’ quarterly results. Shares of Canada-based telco inched up 0.5% to close the trading session at $22.20 on Jul 30.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.700-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDACORP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.45. 195,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,280. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.89 million.Brightcove also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

PROG (NYSE:PRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.43.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.34. Enphase Energy posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to post $631.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $649.04 million and the lowest is $600.39 million. Twilio posted sales of $447.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

SunPower Corp (SPWR) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

SPWR - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 3, after market close. In the trailing four quarters, it came up with an earnings surprise of 35.87%, on average. Let's take a closer look at the factors influencing the company’s upcoming quarterly results. Factors Under Consideration.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $227 million-$237 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.43 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy