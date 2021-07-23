Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fall Guys x Ratchet and Clank event is coming to PC, not PlayStation exclusive

gamerevolution.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fall Guys Ratchet and Clank PC event is confirmed, as we can confirm the limited-time event coming next week is not a PlayStation exclusive. The Fall Guys x Ratchet and Clank LTM is due for Monday, July 26, but despite the PS5 exclusivity of the recent Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart the new event is available to players on PC too. Fall Guys PC players will also be able to earn all the special rewards too, including the Ratchet and Clank costumes.

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portal#Sonic#Rivet#Ratchet Event#Clank Event#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
News Break
Marketing
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Sony: More PlayStation PC ports are coming – here’s how

In an age where Microsoft has committed to bringing all of its first-party Xbox exclusives to PC on day one, we’ve seen Sony follow suit somewhat. While Sony isn’t about to bring its entire PlayStation lineup to PC, the company has brought a select number of titles over so far. Sony has confirmed that more PC ports are on the way, and it’s going to use a recent acquisition to make those PC ports a reality.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Dead Space Remake Exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X and PC

EA Motive – the developer of Star Wars squadrons, is working on a remake of Empty space. The news came as part of Electronic Arts’ 2021 EA Play livestream event. EA didn’t announce a release window for the game, but did have a cinematic teaser trailer to show off. A striking point is that the Empty space remake will be exclusive to “next-gen” consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. It will also be released on PCs.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Collaborates with Ratchet and Clank

Game studio Mediatonic has recently revealed the newest collaboration of popular online multiplayer Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which is with Ratchet and Clank. Season 5 has now arrived with a new adventurous theme, but there is another collaboration for players who are playing on PlayStation consoles. Ratchet and Clank have joined in the Blunderdome from a rift and have decided to stay for Limited Time Events.
Video Gamestechnave.com

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review - A must-have game for your PlayStation 5

Even after several months, the Sony PlayStation 5 is still difficult to purchase in Malaysia. That being said, if you managed to get your hands on one, congrats! But there is also a question of which video games you should buy? At the moment, there are only a few Triple-A titles to choose from and getting the first game should be worth your time and money (trust us, it's not cheap).
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Top 10 upcoming Xbox Series X console exclusives not coming to the PS5

Xbox Series X haters might say that there’s no such thing as an Xbox Series X exclusive game. They say that since these games are coming to PC anyway, they aren’t exactly “exclusive.” But regardless of what these people say, the games we’ll be talking about today don’t seem to be coming to the PS5, anyway. Hence, we’ll continue referring to these games as Xbox Series X exclusives, or “console-exclusives”, if you will.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC

During today’s Yu-Gi-Oh! Digital Next Livestream, Konami revealed Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile. The upcoming game will let players compete in Yu-Gi-Oh card duels around the world using the Master Rules, which are the rules used by the official card game. Unlike previous Yu-Gi-Oh! games, this new title will not feature the anime or manga and will instead be fully based around the trading card game. Get a quick look at the game below:
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

When is Fall Guys coming to Nintendo Switch 2021?

Fall Guys remains insanely popular. The title, which took last summer by storm, still boasts a strong audience on PlayStation and PC. However, that audience is only going to get bigger as the game comes to more consoles, with the Nintendo Switch a notable missing platform from the game’s repertoire. Dreams of a portable version of Fall Guys will be answered in due time though it’s been confirmed a port for Nintendo’s console is on the way.
Video Gamesfuncheap.com

Virtual Game Expo 2021: Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, VR…

Enjoy gaming? Don’t miss the Games Expo events in 2021 celebrating 10-years. The Virtual Indie Games Expo happens July 24th 2021 with gamers, game developers, tabletop, VR developers, artists, and others from around the world. Join us at this unique ON-LINE event and see, play, make connections, and discuss games, art, VR, and more for systems such as SONY Playstation 5, XBOX Series X, PC, Nintendo Switch, Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Rift S, HTC Vive, Valve Index, Magic Leap, Microsoft HoloLens 2, HP Reverb G2, pimax, mobile, or others. Interested in retro games, 4K gaming, AAA, indie games, raytracing, RTX3080, RTX3070, RTX3060, RX6800XT, RX6900XT or related things? We have many enthusiasts who are actively creating or playing the latest games on the newest hardware. Want to play the latest games? Have something you would like to demo? Looking for an investor? Want to meet with the press? Don’t miss the games and giveaways at the 2021 events. Play, buy, sell, demo, trade games and hardware. https://www.indiegamesexpo.com/register.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Fall Guys Is Adding Ratchet and Clank For a Limited Time; Here’s How To Unlock Them

Fall Guys will be started a limited-time event that will bring Ratchet and Clank to the game and offer some unique rewards. Here’s how it works. Ratchet and Clank fans will be able to enjoy the duo in Fall Guys as part of an event that will only go live for a limited time. If you are one of the folks who enjoys collecting skins for the Fall Guys, then you might need to unlock them before the event is over. There won’t be much time to do it.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Dead Space remake coming exclusively to next-gen consoles and PC

During EA Play Live 2021, EA and Motive announced sci-fi classic survival horror game, Dead Space, will be returning as a remake completely rebuilt from the ground up. Dead Space is being developed exclusively for next-generation consoles and PC, with updated visuals, audio, and controls powered using the Frostbite engine.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Update 1.002.001 Patch Notes

Update 1.002.001 has arrived for Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Unlike the previous update for Rift Apart, this patch just includes minor bug fixes and other general improvements. A game-breaking bug where the wrong hero would load in has been fixed, and other issues with Ratchet falling through planets and the controls not working after Clank sections have been addressed as well. Here’s everything new with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart update 1.002.001.
Video GamesIGN

Ratchet & Clank Success Bodes Well for PS5, Xbox Exclusives

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S. This week we discuss Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart's success, what strong next-gen exclusive sales numbers mean for games moving forward, and what exclusives you can expect in the (somewhat) near future. We've also got poll results from last week, with surprising reactions to the announcement of the Steam Deck.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Why Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart's 40fps support is a potential game-changer

A few weeks back, Insomniac patched Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart on PlayStation 5 to introduce a revised version of its 4K30 fidelity mode. Tapping into the capabilities of 120Hz displays, what the team delivered is a potential game-changer for console titles - a 40fps mode that looked just as good as the older 30fps offering, but running considerably more smoothly and feeling better to play. On the face of it, a bonus 10fps doesn't sound like a huge bump, but in actuality, it's a very big deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy