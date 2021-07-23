Fall Guys x Ratchet and Clank event is coming to PC, not PlayStation exclusive
A Fall Guys Ratchet and Clank PC event is confirmed, as we can confirm the limited-time event coming next week is not a PlayStation exclusive. The Fall Guys x Ratchet and Clank LTM is due for Monday, July 26, but despite the PS5 exclusivity of the recent Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart the new event is available to players on PC too. Fall Guys PC players will also be able to earn all the special rewards too, including the Ratchet and Clank costumes.www.gamerevolution.com
