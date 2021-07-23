Why Andie MacDowell Decided to Go Gray Even Though Her Managers Said It ‘Wasn’t Time’
Andie MacDowell has always made a statement with her hair. For most of her career, her curly hair stuck out on red carpets amid a sea of sleek blowouts; now she's showing Hollywood how to go gray in style. After hitting the Cannes premiere of Annette sporting a silver look, the 63-year-old actor is opening up about what this particular look means for her—and why it was one of the best beauty decisions of her life.www.glamour.com
Comments / 0