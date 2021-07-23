Why Andie MacDowell Decided to Go Gray Even Though Her Managers Said It ‘Wasn’t Time’

An entire cottage industry has cropped up around the filming of HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. The appearance of various characters on-set – from Natasha (Bridget Moynahan) to Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone, who is a fox) – is breaking news for the likes of us who watched live on Sunday nights, trademark HBO fuzz enticing us into a new episode. Then, of course, there are the outfits, chronicled in 2021 by dedicated Instagram accounts (@justlikethatcloset already has 52,600 followers and counting) and dissected by a social media sphere that barely existed during Sex’s maiden run. When the series finale aired in 2004, Twitter was still two years away from being created.