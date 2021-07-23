Cancel
Glamour

Why Andie MacDowell Decided to Go Gray Even Though Her Managers Said It ‘Wasn’t Time’

By Elizabeth Loga n
 10 days ago
Andie MacDowell has always made a statement with her hair. For most of her career, her curly hair stuck out on red carpets amid a sea of sleek blowouts; now she's showing Hollywood how to go gray in style. After hitting the Cannes premiere of Annette sporting a silver look, the 63-year-old actor is opening up about what this particular look means for her—and why it was one of the best beauty decisions of her life.

Redefining fulfillment for women.

Andie MacDowell Steals The Red Carpet at Cannes

Actress Andie MacDowell has always possessed one of the most gorgeous manes in Hollywood, and she stunned us all on the red carpet at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival when she showed off her natural gray hair and otherworldly voluminous curls. She’s a breathtaking vision, reminding us, as Julianne Moore recently said, that “aging gracefully” is sexist, and the physical effects of age are just as beautiful as markers of youthfulness.
Andie MacDowell's managers warned her off embracing her natural hair

Andie MacDowell's team tried to warn her off embracing her salt-and-pepper locks. The 63-year-old actress wowed on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival when she revealed her natural hair but she admitted that her managers tried to talk her out of it. She told Vogue.com: "At the very...
“I’ve Never Felt More Powerful”: Andie MacDowell Says Embracing Her Grey Hair Was Revelatory

It's no secret that Andie MacDowell caused something of a sensation at Cannes Film Festival earlier this month. When the 63-year-old actress, model, and mother of three hit the red carpet at the premiere of Annette, she had onlookers – both IRL and virtually – delighting in her newly salt-and-pepper strands. Amid lockdown, after years of toying with the idea, MacDowell decided to not only stop colouring her signature mane of brunette curls (immortalised in films like Four Weddings and a Funeral), but to make silver her new calling card.
Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell Says She Embraced Her Hair Despite Managers Telling Her “It Wasn’t Time” to Go Gray. Andie MacDowell had a major red carpet moment at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month when she arrived for the premiere of Annette in a sparkly silver ensemble and, to match, her…
Andie MacDowell says she told her managers they were ‘wrong’ after they tried to convince her not to go gray

Andie MacDowell has opened up about her decision to embrace her natural gray hair, revealing that she decided to stop colouring her hair despite guidance from her managers.The actress, who debuted her new salt-and-pepper curls on Instagram amid the lockdown, discussed her new look while speaking with Vogue.According to MacDowell, she first started going gray at the beginning of quarantine, with the 63-year-old revealing that her children, Justin Qualley, 35, Rainey Qualley, 31, and Margaret Qualley, 26, were fans from the beginning and would tell her she looked “bada** with my gray hair” every time they saw her.The Groundhog Day...
Andie MacDowell pleased to dress up again

Andie MacDowell missed feeling beautiful during the coronavirus pandemic. The ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ star gets a lot of “joy” from beauty but she didn’t have many opportunities to get glammed up while largely isolating at home over the last year. She said: “Beauty brings a lot of joy...
The Scandal Of Carrie Bradshaw Wearing Forever 21

An entire cottage industry has cropped up around the filming of HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That. The appearance of various characters on-set – from Natasha (Bridget Moynahan) to Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone, who is a fox) – is breaking news for the likes of us who watched live on Sunday nights, trademark HBO fuzz enticing us into a new episode. Then, of course, there are the outfits, chronicled in 2021 by dedicated Instagram accounts (@justlikethatcloset already has 52,600 followers and counting) and dissected by a social media sphere that barely existed during Sex’s maiden run. When the series finale aired in 2004, Twitter was still two years away from being created.
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Bringing Back The Double-Bag Look For The SATC Reboot

If you thought the Sex And The City reboot would only include throwback trends from the years the HBO series aired (1998 to 2004), you were mistaken. According to new photos taken on the set of the forthcoming show, titled And Just Like That…, we should expect to see fads from more recent years, too. For proof, see Sarah Jessica Parker Carrie Bradshaw sporting the double-bag trend.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
Here's the Truth Behind Those Amal Clooney Pregnancy Rumors

Watch: Meghan Markle Leans on Amal Clooney During Pregnancy. Don't believe everything you read about the Clooney family. On Friday, July 30, a report surfaced claiming Amal Clooney was pregnant and expecting another baby with husband George Clooney. But before you raise a glass to the proud parents, a representative...
Tori Spelling Hospitalized Amid Marital Woes With Dean McDermott

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, who is rumored to have split with her actor husband, takes to social media to share a picture of herself in her hospital bed. AceShowbiz - It might have been a difficult time for Tori Spelling. The former "BH90210" star, who reportedly has marital issues with husband Dean McDermott, revealed that she is currently hospitalized.
Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.
Heidi Klum shares rare picture of all four children as they enjoy summer break

Heidi Klum is in Italy enjoying a summer vacation with her children, sharing a rare picture of her four kids. In the snap, the four are walking ahead of the supermodel, and her youngest three appear to have taken after their father, the singer Seal, as they tower above their older sister Leni, whom Heidi welcomed with Flavio Briatore.
Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.

