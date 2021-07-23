Cancel
Can You Spot and Stop a School Shooter?

Cover picture for the articleDr. Peter Langman, an expert on school shootings, offers a practical guide to signals of looming violence. Most school shooters "leak" their plans in a wide variety of ways. If we learn these signals, we can better spot potential danger. A fast-food customer finds a dropped notebook that contains a...

Register Citizen

Active shooter police training to take place at Wallingford school

WALLINGFORD — Area first responders will participate in active shooting training at Lyman Hall High School next week, officials said. Police Sgt. Stephen Jaques said Wallingford police will be at the 70 Pond Hill Road school Monday through Friday next week. He said training will be in four-hour blocks beginning at 8 a.m. and noon each day.
pahomepage.com

Active shooter protocol initiated at Stroudsburg High School

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police swarmed Stroudsburg High School after someone called 911 saying there was an active shooter in the building. According to a press release, police were notified around 8:40 a.m. of an anonymous tip in reference to a firearm at Stroudsburg High School. Approximately 10 minutes...
Charlotte County, FLPosted by
CrimeOnline

Missing Girl, 15, Found Captive in 38-Year-Old Armed Felon’s Home After Telling Parents She Was Going to Church Retreat

Authorities have located a 15-year-old Texas girl at the Florida home of a felon, where the suspect was keeping a semi-automatic weapon. According to Fox News, the unidentified teen girl from Dilley, Texas, told her parents she was going to an all-inclusive church retreat in Florida earlier this month. When her parents were unable to reach the girl by phone after she left for the trip, they contacted police and reported her missing.
Cincinnati, OHWCPO

Pastor hopes talking to elementary school kids about gun violence can help stop it

CINCINNATI — In Winton Terrace, Marcedez Brown has four sons, two daughters and pressure coming in from all sides. She tries to keep her children busy, she said Tuesday. “If they’re not in activities or doing something with themselves productive, then (they’re) just looking at the men that are already out here showing that influence,” she said. “They’ll try to be like them, want to carry guns and all that. I don’t want that for my boys, so I try to keep them in football and track or whatever they want to be in.”
cbs4local.com

Back to school anxiety: How you can help your child

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — First day back to school jitters are a very normal thing but with most kids not having seen the inside of the classroom in over a year and a half one mental health expert said kids might need a little more support from their parents this back to school season.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Active Shooter/Active Threat: Are You Prepared?

Knowing how to respond to an active threat isn’t enough. To plan for – and recover from – the unthinkable, you must thoroughly prepare long before a threat even exists. Written by J. J. Keller’s trusted team of in-house experts, this must-read white paper will help you take a proactive approach to safety by:
Relationshipsyouthtoday.org

Black children most likely to be investigated by CPS, study says

For a lot of children in the U.S, especially Black kids, a common part of childhood — alongside the typical birthday parties, playground games and first days of school — are frequent encounters with child welfare services, according to a new study out of Rutgers University and Duke University. “Child...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

To My Teacher Who Died By Suicide

Content warning: this article mentions suicide. Please read at your own discretion. If you or someone you know is exhibiting warning signs of suicide, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255), contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, or seek help from a medical or mental health professional. To find a therapist near you, visit the Psychology Today Therapy Directory.
KidsPosted by
Praise 93.3

Youth Violence and Guns

Youth violence has always been a critical component of delinquency, the modern epidemic is marked by high rates of gun violence. The youth in our city possess and carry guns on a large scale, guns are often at the scene of you violence, and guns often are used in the committing of crimes. Guns play a vital role in initiating, sustaining, and elevating the epidemic of youth violence.The demand for guns among youth is fueled by an atmosphere of danger, made up of street gangs, expanding drug markets with high intrinsic levels of violence, high rates of adult violence and fatalities, and cultural styles of gun possession. You might say that guns have become a symbol of respect, power, identity, and manhood to a generation of youth, in addition to having strategic value for survival. This relationship between guns and the violence that our youth participate is very complex. The effects of guns are mediated by structural factors that increase the youth demand for guns, the availability, and culture and scripts that teach kids lethal ways to use guns.
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

Why Neighbors Don’t Report the Abuser Next Door

Domestic violence is underreported by both victims and witnesses. Being friends with a perpetrator is linked to a lower likelihood of becoming involved or reporting incidents of domestic violence. Uncertainty plays a key role in a witness's decision not to report cases of domestic violence. Domestic violence remains an insidious,...

