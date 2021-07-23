Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Athletes put their cardboard beds to the test in Tokyo

By NBC Olympics
kyma.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Olympians in the Athlete’s Village take to Tik Tok to bust a myth about their not-so-fragile cardboard beds.

kyma.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardboard#Tokyo#Olympians#Myth#Olympics#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TikTok
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
TennisWashington Post

Cardboard beds in Olympic Village draw jokes from athletes and the internet

While the accommodations in the Olympic Village have not been known to be luxurious, images of cardboard beds in athletes’ bedrooms have become the subject of jokes speculating about the reasons behind this particular furnishing choice. Paul Chelimo, from the U.S. track and field Olympic team, posted photos of the...
FitnessPosted by
The Associated Press

Transgender weightlifter Hubbard makes history at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard finally got to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. It didn’t last long, but it was significant. Hubbard couldn’t complete any of her first three lifts on Monday night, ruling her out of medal contention in the women’s over-87-kilogram division. Hubbard made a heart...
Tennisktbb.com

Two athletes residing in Tokyo Olympic Village test positive for COVID-19

TOKYO — Two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, the first to do so with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday. Organizers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday; both cases were listed as non-Japanese. No names or other details were provided. Organizers on Sunday also...
AdvocacyKSAT 12

Are the cardboard beds in the Olympic Village really ‘anti-sex’?

TOKYO – Beds made out of cardboard may sound like they’d be flimsy and less than comfortable, but they serve a surprisingly sustainable purpose and Olympic officials think they’re good enough for the world’s best athletes. However, due to the size and materials of the beds, a rumor sparked online...
SportsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Runner Hilariously Dunks on Olympic Village’s Cardboard Beds

Tokyo unveiled cardboard beds for the Athletes Village back in January, but with the Summer Games drawing near, one American track star is having a field day poking fun at them. Paul Chelimo, who won silver in the 5K in 2016, noted on Twitter that the beds have a weight restriction (440 pounds) and suggested that was designed to keep athletes from getting frisky. “I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do,” he cracked. In another post, he joked, “We are moving from an era of BREAKING BAD to BREAKING BED.” Chelimo said he planned to sleep on the floor and predicted that could be an unplanned possibility for other Olympians. “Those who pee on the bed are at risk here, once the carton box is wet the bed falls over esp it will suck if its a night before finals,” he quipped. Tokyo officials have said the beds can be recycled after the games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy