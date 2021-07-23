Athletes put their cardboard beds to the test in Tokyo

Tokyo unveiled cardboard beds for the Athletes Village back in January, but with the Summer Games drawing near, one American track star is having a field day poking fun at them. Paul Chelimo, who won silver in the 5K in 2016, noted on Twitter that the beds have a weight restriction (440 pounds) and suggested that was designed to keep athletes from getting frisky. “I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do,” he cracked. In another post, he joked, “We are moving from an era of BREAKING BAD to BREAKING BED.” Chelimo said he planned to sleep on the floor and predicted that could be an unplanned possibility for other Olympians. “Those who pee on the bed are at risk here, once the carton box is wet the bed falls over esp it will suck if its a night before finals,” he quipped. Tokyo officials have said the beds can be recycled after the games.