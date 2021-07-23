Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GRAPHIC-U.S. equity funds see biggest outflow in six weeks -Lipper

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. equity funds recorded a large net outflow in the week to July 21, as rising COVID-19 infections caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus revived fears of renewed shutdowns and an economic slowdown.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors sold a net $10.4 billion in U.S. equity funds in the week, the most in six weeks.

The United States is seeing large COVID-19 outbreaks in parts of the country with low vaccination rates, leading to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks.

Financial sector funds saw net selling of $2.4 billion, while other cyclical sectors such as industrials and mining funds also posted outflows.

Tech sector funds drew in $1.6 billion, the biggest weekly net inflow in five months.

Investors bought U.S. government and municipal funds worth a net $3.1 billion in the week.

On the other hand, U.S high-yield bond funds saw outflows of $1 billion.

U.S. money market funds received a net $4.64 billion, after six straight weeks of inflows.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

152K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Funds#U S#Outflow#Mining Equipment#Refinitiv Lipper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday as automakers reported a healthy growth in wholesale numbers in July and goods and services tax (GST) collections came in at an impressive Rs 1.16 lakh crore in the month to hit a three-month high. The release of macroeconomic...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks end higher on tech boost, upbeat exports data

SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares ended higher on Monday, boosted by tech heavyweights on strong domestic export data and solid corporate earnings from the United States. The won was nearly unchanged, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-M&A rush, earnings power European stocks to new highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Meggitt hits record high on Parker-Hannifin deal. * Allianz slides on U.S. probe (Adds comment, updates prices) Aug 2 (Reuters) - European stocks scaled fresh peaks on Monday,...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NFPs, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, RBA

Despite a Fed that left monetary policy unchanged, cooling sooner-than-anticipated tapering expectations, global market sentiment ended on a downbeat this past week. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed -0.36%, -0.37% and -1.11% respectively. European equities were mixed. The Dax 30 closed -0.8% as the FTSE 100 netted little changed.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone govt yields edge higher as week begins on bright note

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose in early trading on Monday as optimism about more fiscal stimulus in the United States and improving sentiment in beaten-down Asian markets encouraged investors into riskier assets. The rise was measured, however, and follows the month of July in...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stimulus hopes set to lift S&P 500 to near record highs

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 was set to open near record highs on Monday as a $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill raised hopes of more fiscal stimulus, while investors turned to a deluge of macroeconomic data this week to gauge the pace of a domestic rebound. The Senate...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that rate rises were “a ways away”. Data from the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift Wall St futures ahead of manufacturing PMIs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as a $1 trillion infrastructure bill unveiled by U.S. Senators raised hopes of more fiscal stimulus, while investors turned to manufacturing activity data to gauge the pace of a domestic economic rebound.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Swiss manufacturing PMI hits record, inflation picks up

ZURICH, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss manufacturing sector remained robust and inflation picked up in July, signalling the export-led economy’s rebound from pandemic-induced restrictions was intact, data showed on Monday. The procure.ch Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing industry hit its highest level since records began in 1995,...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Rise to Start the Week Ahead of PMI Data

Markit is set to release its final manufacturing PMI for July at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by ISM's PMI for last month at 10 a.m. ET. Auctions are due to held on Monday for $54 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills. U.S. Treasury yields started the...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pares weekly gain as greenback selling eases

(Adds strategist quotes and details on activity; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.3% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 0.6% * Flash estimate shows Canada's economy expanding 0.7% in June * Canadian bond yields were mixed across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday but held on to much of this week's gains as oil prices rose and a preliminary estimate showed Canada's economy rebounding in June. The loonie was trading 0.3% lower at 1.2484 to the greenback, or 80.10 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2423 to 1.2492. For the week, it was up 0.6% after also gaining in the previous week. It was down 0.7% in July. The U.S. dollar rose as upbeat economic data helped reverse some of the losses from earlier this week when dovish remarks by the Federal Reserve scuttled a month-long rally in the U.S. currency. "You had pretty substantial dollar selling over the course of the week," said Erik Nelson, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "I think the thought is, there's still risk of a hawkish FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee)," Nelson added. "The market doesn't want to get too short (of) dollars here." The Canadian economy most likely expanded by 0.7% in June as businesses reopened after shutdowns imposed to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, Statistics Canada said. The economy shrank by 0.3% in May, matching a forecast by analysts. Canada's employment report for July is due next Friday which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook. The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.5% higher at $73.95 a barrel, with demand growing faster than supply and vaccinations expected to alleviate the impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections across the globe. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across the curve, with the market closing early ahead of the Civic Holiday on Monday. The 10-year yields was little changed at 1.203%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Sandra Maler)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

U.S. stocks slip, dollar has worst week in almost two months

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Friday to pull further from record highs as an underwhelming earnings report from Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) dampened the market mood, while the dollar bounced from its lows but still suffered its worst week in nearly two months. After making record...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. IPO market hits oversupply problem

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The pandemic has thrown the world’s supply chains into disarray. The pipeline for companies going public on U.S. exchanges has its own sourcing problem: too many of them. Online trading app Robinhood Markets’ (HOOD.O) vaunted offering fell flat this week, battery maker Clarios International delayed its debut, and Dole cut its price. Other initial public offerings did better, but investors can afford to be choosy.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 381,318 shares.The stock last traded at $60.12 and had previously closed at $60.76. The business has...
StocksMountain Mail

U.S. equities finish slightly higher

U.S. equities finished slightly higher, helped by solid corporate fundamentals and an unchanged Fed policy stance. Corporate earnings continue to come in strong, with results from technology heavyweights surprising to the upside, helping the Nasdaq outperform. Chinese equities were modestly lower following the 13 percent sell-off over the last three...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Japanese stocks see biggest weekly foreign money outflows in 2 months

July 29 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold Japanese shares for a fourth straight week in the week to July 21, as concern grew that rising coronavirus cases globally could derail a nascent economic recovery. Foreigners sold Japanese stocks worth a net 651.18 billion yen in a holiday-shortened week, data from...
MarketsValueWalk

The Future of Private Equity Fund Administration

Citco – one of the world’s largest asset servicers with $1.5tn in AuA—noted previously that if GPs didn’t revolutionize their firms’ day-to-day operations, there could be significant negative impact on their ability to attract and maintain capital at a time where global private market assets are ballooning. In a newly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy