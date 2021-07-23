MetroCity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PROG (NYSE:PRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.83.