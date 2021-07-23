Cancel
Tokyo Olympics

LIVE CAMERAS: Scenes from Japan during the Olympics

By Kate Winkle
KXAN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (KXAN) — Two live cameras give us a glimpse of what Japan looks like during the Olympics. Keep in mind, Tokyo and Central Texas are 14 hours apart — so those who check these out during the day will be viewing scenes at night. The first camera shows a...

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

