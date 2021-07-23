Pallbearer & Pinkish Black members release debut EP as Information_Age, discuss every track

Seattle-based house artist ZOF brings the three-track Cupcake EP to House of Hustle and it’s just as tasty as its name implies. The Pacific Northwest might be known for bringing some of the biggest beats in the bass scene to speakers near and far, but their house scene is filled to the brim with some absolute heaters as well. One of the artists who has continued to show that she’s got what it takes to dominate dancefloors is ZOF. Whether she’s producing, DJing, or singing, this multi-talented artist is quickly becoming one to watch in the scene, and now she’s landed her debut release on House of Hustle, the Cupcake EP.