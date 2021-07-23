Pallbearer & Pinkish Black members release debut EP as Information_Age, discuss every track
Pallbearer bassist Joe Rowland (who also makes synth music as Hosianna Mantra) and Daron Beck of Pinkish Black have teamed up for a collaborative EP as Information_Age, a gothy synthpop EP that takes inspiration from artists like Suicide, Depeche Mode, The Chameleons, Patrick Cowley, and Giorgio Moroder. "I’ve been an Italo Disco enthusiast for many years, and had always wanted to take my own stab at creating some with a dark and gritty psychedelic edge, and having Daron along with me in this project totally completed the vision," Joe said.www.brooklynvegan.com
