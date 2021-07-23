Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Pallbearer & Pinkish Black members release debut EP as Information_Age, discuss every track

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePallbearer bassist Joe Rowland (who also makes synth music as Hosianna Mantra) and Daron Beck of Pinkish Black have teamed up for a collaborative EP as Information_Age, a gothy synthpop EP that takes inspiration from artists like Suicide, Depeche Mode, The Chameleons, Patrick Cowley, and Giorgio Moroder. "I’ve been an Italo Disco enthusiast for many years, and had always wanted to take my own stab at creating some with a dark and gritty psychedelic edge, and having Daron along with me in this project totally completed the vision," Joe said.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Cowley
Person
Giorgio Moroder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Laptop#Information Age#Suicide Depeche Mode#Laramidia Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'BEcause' music video

July 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the special EP Summer Holiday and a music video for the song "BEcause" on Friday. The "BEcause" video shows the members of Dreamcatcher take over a spooky hotel. The group is also...
Musicwfav951.com

The Kid Laroi Releases New EP Today

Today is the day (7-23) that The Kid Laroi releases his new EP. Titled F**k Love 3, he says this will be the final chapter. He told Billboard that he had a good reason for moving on from that title and said: “Because of what’s happening in my life. I have a girlfriend now and I really love her.”
Musicofficialcharts.com

Lea Heart reveals tracklist to self-titled debut EP

Lea Heart has shared the tracklist to her upcoming self-titled EP. Released Friday August 6, the inaugural body of work from the Kildare rising star features her Official Irish Singles Chart Top 50 hits Older and IDK Why, the Official Irish Homegrown Chart Top 10 A Million Goodbyes, and two new songs I'll Get Over It and Waiting For The Nights.
Musicedmidentity.com

ZOF Releases the ‘Cupcake’ EP on House of Hustle

Seattle-based house artist ZOF brings the three-track Cupcake EP to House of Hustle and it’s just as tasty as its name implies. The Pacific Northwest might be known for bringing some of the biggest beats in the bass scene to speakers near and far, but their house scene is filled to the brim with some absolute heaters as well. One of the artists who has continued to show that she’s got what it takes to dominate dancefloors is ZOF. Whether she’s producing, DJing, or singing, this multi-talented artist is quickly becoming one to watch in the scene, and now she’s landed her debut release on House of Hustle, the Cupcake EP.
Musicgrimygoods.com

Hot Artist Alert: Bel Releases Her Glittering Debut EP ‘Muscle Memory’

Capturing a sentiment halfway between the familiarity of nostalgia and the hopefulness of looking forward, 24-year-old artist Bel makes a cerebral splash with the debut release of her EP Muscle Memory. The five track collection exemplifies a reserved pop sound with thoughtful lyrics and exuberant musical arrangements. As the artist herself dances between the realms of singer, songwriter and producer, so does her music, incorporating a driving pop sound with hints of country, folk and indie along the way.
MusicEDMTunes

Ravenscoon Makes His Debut On Wakaan Through The ‘Revolve EP’

Bass producer Ravenscoon took to unveiling his 4-track EP, Revolve, marking his debut on the Liquid Stranger owned imprint, Wakaan. 4-track body of work is built with the keen intention of igniting the dance floor into bass madness. As many artists respectively introspect on their lockdown experiences in which the world came to a halt, others looked toward the day shows come back, and we’re together again. In this case, we get just that, with Ravenscoon producing the pumping bass tracks to hear in the right setting.
Musicedmidentity.com

Hyperbots Debut New EP on Boomslang Recordings

Drum and bass duo Hyperbots is set on shaking up the universe with their latest release, the two track Clipper EP on Boomslang Recordings. Bringing some fire drum and bass sounds all the way from Spain is a duo known as Hyperbots. These up-and-comers are ready to make their mark and they absolutely deserve it. Over the course of the last few years, they’ve released dance floor bangers like “Do Your Dance” and “Take Me Away” while bringing a little old school with the new to make a style all of their own. And their smashing debut EP, Clipper, out now on Boomslang Recordings, further proves that in full.
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Cole Merkosky releases new EP, Moments of a Lifetime

Edmonton, AB-based pop-rock singer-songwriter, Cole Merkosky has released his latest EP, Moments of a Lifetime, which is about snapshotting moments in that journey. “Moments like the night you first meet the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with, or when you drop down onto your knee and propose,” Cole says.
WorldPosted by
Pitchfork

Obongjayar and Sarz Release New EP Sweetness: Listen

Nigerian artists Obongjayar and Sarz have come together for a new four-track EP called Sweetness. The musicians have also shared the music video for the EP’s “Gone Girl.” The visual is directed by French duo Julia et Vincent. Watch “Gone Girl” and listen to Sweetness below. In a press release,...
Musicedmidentity.com

JANPAUL Lands Debut EP on Elliptical Sun

JANPAUL crafts up two tasty trance tunes, “Cove” and “Delta” with Tydrous, for his debut EP on Elliptical Sun that’s arrived in style. As the scene recovers from the past year and the summer continues to heat up with insane releases and performances from artists around the world, the rising stars are helping lead that charge. One of the genres that have seen a number of fresh faces begin to flourish is trance – and if SoCal sensation JANPAUL isn’t on your radar yet, he should be.
Musicmixmag.net

Asna releases debut single 'Atalaku'

Asna this week released her debut single ‘Atalaku’ via Blanc Manioc! alongside a self-directed music video. The video for ‘Atalaku’, directed by Ivorian director William Niava, is an ode to a generation invested in the production and agentic formation of its own identity. It was entirely designed and produced by Asna in her homeland: Abidjan, Ivory Coast.
Musicq957.com

blackbear to release new EP ‘misery lake’

From Maroon 5 to Machine Gun Kelly, to All Time Low, Kane Brown and Tate McRae, blackbear seems to be the go-to collaborator these days — but he’s putting out his own EP next month. The singer, songwriter and producer will release misery lake on August 13. It will feature...
Musicnohoartsdistrict.com

The Silence Collective “RiverChants” EP Release

The Silence Collective is an ensemble of improvisational musicians that have toured and recorded extensively together. With poetry, music, ambient noise, the sounds of the world all around us, “RiverChants” feels like the universe tuning up before something magical happens. But what?. This kind of mysterious yet somehow perfectly ‘known’...
Neptune Township, NJnewjerseystage.com

Ferocious Designs Releases Debut EP "A Matter Of Time"

Ferocious Designs, the music project of central New Jersey-based songwriter Brian Kelley, has released its debut EP, A Matter of Time, a five-song collection of material Kelley has recorded over the past few years. The EP is available now via Bandcamp and will soon be on most streaming/download services via DistroKid.
Nashville, TNguitargirlmag.com

Netflix “Sing On” Champion Emily Daniels Releases Debut EP — WELCOME TO A HEARTACHE — Out Now!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nashville country-pop singer/songwriter and Netflix Sing On Champion, Emily Daniels, celebrates the release of her debut EP, WELCOME TO A HEARTACHE.* The independent project, featuring five original tunes, ia available via all digital retail and streaming outlets (Amazon/Apple Music/iTunes/Pandora/Spotify/ Tidal). (Symphonic Distribution). Co-produced by Zachary Manno and...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Elke Announces Debut LP Prod. by Zac Farro + Releases Single & Video “I Can Help”

New York, NY – July 30th, 2021 – Elke – the moniker of Nashville musician and model Kayla Graninger – has announced her debut album No Pain For Us Here, due out on September 24th via artist collective Congrats Records. No Pain for Us Here marks a colorful art-pop rebirth for the singer-songwriter who let go of her creative crutches after working in the studio with producer/multi-instrumentalist Zac Farro (Paramore, HALFNOISE). Farro’s most recent production credits include Becca Mancari‘s critically acclaimed 2020 LP The Greatest Part.
Rock Musicdancingastronaut.com

Claude VonStroke teams with Walker & Royce for two-track ‘Enthusiasm’ EP

Dirtybird founder Claude VonStroke has been working alongside Walker & Royce for more than half of the past decade, however, a collaboration between the two acts has only now just arrived. The two-track Enthusiasm EP, which arrived via VonStroke’s San Francisco-based imprint, sees him join talents with Walker & Royce and prove their collective chemistry.
Rock Musicxpn.org

TVO releases writhing new EP Fall in a Pit

While it takes some artists multiple albums to get their point across, TVO does so in a little over five minutes. Commanding your attention, they prove they’re the real deal on their latest release, Fall in a Pit. There’s never a dull moment on this EP, which is best described...
Musicearmilk.com

Yorke drops debut EP, ‘Peur Eternus’

If you like your hip-hop unfiltered and steeped in experimental vibes and bravado raps, the debut EP by emerging UK rapper and producer Yorke will do it for you. Peur Eternus blends hip-hop, pop and electronic, as the self-produced project and draws inspiration from avant-garde acts like Flying Lotus, and Lapalux While he is adept with the pen he did bring along fellow acts such as Dillion Will, Sol Paradise, Kid Kin & The Bobo, The Bobs, Laurz-Loss, and Danny-Boy to collaborate on the project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy