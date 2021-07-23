Cancel
Cardinals WR Deandre Hopkins on NFL future: 'I got about nine more years in me'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.  Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins sparked chaos among the fan base Thursday by allegedly tweeting that he would rather retire than receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

His comments came after the NFL announced in a memo that it could force forfeits and withhold pay if games can't occur, as scheduled, during the upcoming season because of a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players and personnel.

With fans believing his future in the NFL was uncertain, Hopkins put an end to the chaos with a follow-up tweet Thursday night, saying he wants to play at least nine more years.

If Hopkins were to play nine more years, he'd be 38 years old by the time his career came to an end. Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is the oldest wide receiver in history to play an NFL game at 42-years-old. It's unlikely Hopkins reaches that point.

Hopkins, 29, has already played eight NFL seasons. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Texans before being traded to the Cardinals last year.

In 16 games last season, Hopkins caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. The 2021 season will be his second in Arizona

