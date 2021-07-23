Estherville teen killed in one vehicle crash

EMMET COUNTY, Iowa (KEYC) - A 16 year old from Estherville is killed in a single vehicle crash in Emmet County. It happened just after 5:30 Thursday morning. The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says James Woodyard was southbound on 400th Avenue in rural Estherville when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll and land on its top in the ditch. Officials say Woodyard was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.