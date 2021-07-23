Parsec CEO Benjy Boxer on Future of Remote Computer Access in a Hybrid World

Give yourself a pat on the back! You survived over twelve months of crazy and uncertain circumstances. Some of us have even been lucky enough to make it through and are now experiencing a need for new hires within our companies. We are now faced with the question, “how do I hire someone when I don’t know what the workplace will look like in two months, let alone one year?” There isn’t a playbook for this, or a resource guide to help you set up the process for success. All we have is what we know, what we feel and what we are looking for. The rest are just minor details, or are they?