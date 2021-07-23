Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Susan Su on how to approach growth as your startup raises each round

By Eric Eldon
TechCrunch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowth marketing expert Susan Su sat down with us at TechCrunch Early Stage: Marketing and Fundraising this month to share pointers for young companies that are trying to raise money after initial market traction. In the presentation below, she maps out a growth strategy from seed through Series A and B rounds and details how your milestones, budgets, investor updates and other measures change as you advance.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Su
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Techcrunch#Growth Accounting#Techcrunch#Sound Ventures#Stripe#Reforge#Toba Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Economyhackernoon.com

How to Democratize Access to Data Insights for Businesses of All Sizes

Messy government data has been part of the reason we've been unable to understand the COVID-19 pandemic. If federal organizations can't decode big data, what hope do small businesses have?. We’ve never had this much data on our hands. But as the material we’re dealing with grows, we need to...
Small BusinessInc.com

Build Your Personal Brand To Help Your Company Grow

Many leaders forget to work on their personal brand when building their company. In fact, many CEOs question why they need to spend time working on a personal brand at all. They find it hard to grasp everyone has a personal brand - even if you work at a firm, a company, a corporation, a small business, or a small office - it doesn't matter. You are still known for certain skills, values, and relationships, and that shapes your personal brand.
JobsCIO

SAFe certification: Launch your Scaled Agile Framework career

Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) certifications are becoming valuable in larger organizations that are looking for efficient project delivery, ensuring reduced time-to-market, and developing ways to provide better stakeholder value. These certifications provide a valid, reliable means of assessing skills, knowledge, and mindset of those seeking career advancement working with the framework. Earning a SAFe certification demonstrates that you possess the skills and knowledge needed to help your organization manage projects with a higher degree of agility. Numerous SAFe certifications are on offer, grouped at the foundational, intermediate, and advanced levels. Each is targeted for a specific role.
TechnologyCIO

CIOs embrace business-led IT amid tech democratization

IT leaders have long decried technology deployed outside of their purview as the bane of their existence. This so-called shadow IT spurred heated arguments between CIOs who believed it was incumbent on them to lock down tech and business-line leaders who believed it was their right to buy or build software to support their work.
BusinessTechCrunch

Industrial cybersecurity startup Nozomi Networks secures $100M in pre-IPO funding

The Series D funding round was led by Triangle Peak Partners, and also includes investment from a number of equipment, security, service provider and go-to-market companies including Honeywell Ventures, Keysight Technologies and Porsche Digital. This funding comes at a critical time for the company. Cyberattacks on industrial control systems (ICS)...
BusinessTechCrunch

Newtopia closes first fund of $50M to invest in LatAm startups

The fund will invest between $250,000 and $1 million in startups at the seed stage to help them achieve the milestones needed on the path to raising a Series A. Newtopia is led by five major players in the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem:. Patricio Jutard, co-founder of MURAL;. Mariano Mayer, former...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Bolt Raises $713M For E-Grocery As Businesses Across Industries Enter The Space

The global online grocery space continues to get more crowded. Not only do new e-grocery companies enter the ring each month, but existing companies from other industries have been making their own entries into the space. Bolt (the Estonia-based multinational mobility platform, not the San Francisco-based retail checkout technology startup) announced on Monday (August 2) a new fundraise of 600 million euros (about US$713 million) to get into ultra-fast online grocery delivery. This latest fundraise brings the Uber rival’s total funding to more than 4 billion euros.
MarketsTechCrunch

The tale of two edtech IPOs

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. Last week, Natasha and Alex jumped on Twitter Spaces to discuss the tale of two edtech IPOs: Duolingo, the consumer language learning company, and PowerSchool, the enterprise K-12 software platform. It was a rare moment in the sun for the recently revitalized sector, which saw two companies list on the stock market on the same dang day.
TechnologyTechCrunch

Yaydoo secures $20M, aims to simplify B2B collections, payments

The Mexico City-based B2B software and payments company provides three products, VendorPlace, P-Card and PorCobrar, for managing cash flow, optimizing access to smart liquidity, and connecting small, midsize and large businesses to an ecosystem of digital tools. Sergio Almaguer, Guillermo Treviño and Roberto Flores founded Yaydoo — the name combines...
Hair CareTechCrunch

Unicorns are ready for a haircut

Squire is a back-end barbershop management tool for independent businesses. I first covered it in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The startup raised millions of dollars days before its key clientele — barber shops — were shut down across the country. The company eventually went from defense to offense in its growth strategy, finding itself as a key partner for any barbershop that needed to start offering contactless payments, digital appointment booking and a more seamless customer experience built for a generation used to doing everything online.
BusinessPoets and Quants

Mr. Startup Experience

I have a strong background in Sales & Business development with years of work experience in top Indian Startups. Currently working as Area Growth Head in OYO (Unicorn Startup). Before this, I worked in Practo (Asia No.1 Healthcare Startup). I have around 42 months of experience in team handling roles. Currently handling team size of 8 BD managers.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Eco-Conscious Investing Platforms

AI-powered investing platform 'ForeSCITE' has launched a new investment app feature that is designed to help investors take environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into consideration before they make investment decisions. The 'ForeSCITE ESG Dashboard,' which is designed as a companion feature for the company's mobile app, uses AI-powered analytics...
EconomyInc.com

4 Simple Marketing Rules that Drove $370 Million in Sales

I've helped hundreds of businesses run successful email campaigns that drove more than $370 million dollars in sales. I also created scalable sales and marketing programs from scratch that helped me bootstrap a multimillion-dollar business in my early twenties. Whether you're creating Facebook ad campaigns, running content marketing, or utilizing...
InternetTechCrunch

The best way to grow your tech career? Treat it like an app

In 2020, the U.S. had nearly 1.5 million full-time developers, who earned a median salary of around $110,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Over the next 10 years, the federal agency estimates, developer jobs will grow by 22% to 316,000. But what happens after a developer or engineer...
BusinessAdWeek

How SAP.IO Drives Innovation and Growth for Startups and Customers Around the World

Since 2017, SAP.iO has helped more than 300+ external startups and internal ventures accelerate their growth while enabling thousands of SAP’s customers to access innovation. With over 20 years of experience in business development and strategy in the tech industry, it would be hard to find someone more qualified to lead the company’s early-stage startup acceleration and incubation programs across the world than Alexa Gorman.
IndustryTechCrunch

White-label SaaS shipping startup Outvio closes $3M round led by Change Ventures

Also participating were TMT Investments (London), Fresco Capital (San Francisco) and Lemonade Stand (Tallinn). Several angels also joined the round, including James Berdigans (Printify) and Kristjan Vilosius (Katana MRP). This is the startup’s first institutional round of funding after bootstrapping since 2018. Online retailers usually have to use a number...
BusinessTechCrunch

Last day to snag early-bird passes to TechCrunch Disrupt 2021

Let’s talk about what you’ll experience at Disrupt. Over on the Disrupt Stage you’ll find one-on-one interviews with icons and interactive, expert-led, presentations from across the tech, investing and policy sectors. Folks like Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn and Mirror CEO Brynn Putnam. And that’s just the tip of the tech iceberg. You can check out all the speakers here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy