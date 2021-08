Live Nation is helping concert-goers get back into the swing of things with “All-in” tickets! Tickets are being offered for over 1 thousand shows for just $20! Among artists you can see on the cheap are Slipknot, Korn, Megadeth, Judas Priest, and Alice Cooper. $20 tickets go on sale starting July 28 while supplies last. How good do you think the $20 tickets’ seats are? Are you excited that concerts are happening again? Who do you look forward to seeing?