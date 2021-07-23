Watch Live: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Rolls Out 3-Pillar City Crime Plan Friday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 17: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott speaks during a news conference on May 17, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Members of the Maryland Congressional Delegation held a news conference to discuss the "Reconnecting Communities Act," legislation to "reconnect and revitalize areas that were harmed by the construction of the Interstate Highway System" and "reform the long history of inequity in infrastructure." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott will release the city crime plan Friday in three events across Baltimore.

Scott will roll out the Baltimore City Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan starting at 10:30 a.m. and will feature the three “pillars” of the plan.

It’s the “first-of-its-kind public safety strategy” and the final product of Scott’s Draft Violence Prevention Framework and Plan that received feedback from hundreds of residents in more than 36 public community sessions.

The mayor has said he wants to “deliver a holistic, comprehensive approach to combat gun violence and its root causes in Baltimore.”

It’s all a part of a five-year plan to make the city safer.

The first event at the Rose Street Community Center will highlight the public health approach. The second event in Antonio’s Barber Shop at 1:30 p.m. will highlight community engagement and inter-agency collaboration. The final event at the Coppin State University Talon Center at 3 p.m. will highlight evaluation and accountability.

