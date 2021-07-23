Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Watch Live: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Rolls Out 3-Pillar City Crime Plan Friday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GPnwj_0b5iLWZt00
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 17: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott speaks during a news conference on May 17, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Members of the Maryland Congressional Delegation held a news conference to discuss the "Reconnecting Communities Act," legislation to "reconnect and revitalize areas that were harmed by the construction of the Interstate Highway System" and "reform the long history of inequity in infrastructure." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott will release the city crime plan Friday in three events across Baltimore.

Scott will roll out the Baltimore City Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan starting at 10:30 a.m. and will feature the three “pillars” of the plan.

It’s the “first-of-its-kind public safety strategy” and the final product of Scott’s Draft Violence Prevention Framework and Plan that received feedback from hundreds of residents in more than 36 public community sessions.

The mayor has said he wants to “deliver a holistic, comprehensive approach to combat gun violence and its root causes in Baltimore.”

It’s all a part of a five-year plan to make the city safer.

The first event at the Rose Street Community Center will highlight the public health approach. The second event in Antonio’s Barber Shop at 1:30 p.m. will highlight community engagement and inter-agency collaboration. The final event at the Coppin State University Talon Center at 3 p.m. will highlight evaluation and accountability.

Watch the 10:30 press conference live here.

Comments / 6

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
35K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Wjz#Talon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAcenlanow.com

Watch Live: Mayor Cantrell announces mandatory mask update

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor Cantrell held a media advisory on Friday evening at the City Hall and gave a COVID-19 update. She announced all individuals, vaccinated or not to mask up. Cantrell said, “Our children are dying.”. She said she had no choice but to sign an emergency contract.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

WATCH LIVE: Water Main Break In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large water main break was reported in West Baltimore Friday afternoon. The water main broke at West Lafayette Avenue and North Stricker Street. The city is responding to the scene. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CNN

Chaotic Pop-Up Block Parties Disrupt North Baltimore Neighborhood

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City Police are investigating numerous complaints of teen pop-up parties in North Baltimore, some drawing more than 300 people. The parties are taking place along Greenmount Avenue, starting at Mund Park but overflowing into nearby streets. One woman videotaping from her stoop on East 23rd Street said...
Atlanta, GAfox5atlanta.com

Mayoral candidate lays out public safety plan

ATLANTA - Antonio Brown said crime is at the top of the agenda in the upcoming mayor's race because wealthier communities, like Midtown and Buckhead, are seeing violence at unprecedented levels. The councilman has joined the race for the top political job in the city. Without naming names, Brown asked,...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Fmr. W.V. police chief says Baltimore Mayor Scott's crime plan falls short

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon scot released his new 5-year crime plan last week and reaction is coming in. Many city leaders and residents are cautiously optimistic about what they call an ambitious plan. It includes getting all city agencies involved in the crime fight, investments in violence intervention...
Baltimore, MDosibaltimore.org

Mayor Scott announces Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan, which closely aligns with resident priorities identified in Blueprint survey

On Friday, Mayor Brandon Scott and a wide range of public officials gathered at East Baltimore’s Rose Street Community Center, founded by 2000 OSI Community Fellow Clayton Guyton, to announce the release of his Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan. The plan includes a vast expansion of violence prevention programs like Safe Streets, which have a demonstrated record of reducing violence without increasing the involvement of law enforcement.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott urges people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as case numbers rise in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott urged people to "do the right thing" to protect themselves and their neighbors and get the COVID-19 vaccine. "Based on Maryland data, we know that in the month of June every - that means each and every person - that died related to COVID-19 was an unvaccinated individual," Mayor Scott said at a news conference on July 26, 2021.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Mayor answers to questions of urgency in City's crime fight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - It was two years ago when Mayor Brandon Scott, who was city council president at the time, stood before a community during one of his Town Hall sessions after the police commissioner unveiled his 5-year crime plan. "... Commissioner Harrison has presented to us a plan. But,...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

As violence prevention takes central role in new Baltimore crime plan, Safe Streets tries to grow, change and live up to its name

Sometimes, the problem is as minor as kids opening a fire hydrant on a hot summer day and splashing someone’s freshly washed car. Other times, it’s a flare-up between two points of a love triangle, or an old grudge resurfacing now that someone is back home from prison. “Those things,” said Steve Diggs, “can escalate real, real fast.” For Diggs and other violence interrupters for Baltimore’s ...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Mayor Unveils Crime Plan, Now What?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Baltimore is nearing two hundred lives lost this year. Almost 400 others have been shot and survived. The mayor is rolling out his new crime plan saying he intends to use it to reduce violence by at least 15% each year over the next five years. So...
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

FOX45 TOWN HALL | Mayor Scott's New Crime Plan For Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - Baltimore City is on pace to surpass the 300 homicide mark for the seventh year in a row; fatal and non-fatal shootings are both up compared to the same time last year. Join FOX45 News, as concerned members of the community discuss Mayor Brandon Scott's new five-year...

Comments / 6

Community Policy