Foodie news: Bagel, coffee makers join forces for new Raleigh donut shop

The News & Observer’s Drew Jackson shared the news this week that the team behind Benchwarmers Bagels and Jubala Coffee will open Bright Spot Donuts at The Junction at Five Points located at the corner of Carson Street and Sunrise Avenue (1501 Sunrise Avenue). The building was originally built in 1954, but just enjoyed a complete renovation. Look for them to open by the end of the year. While there is not much up on their website just yet, might be best to follow their Instagram for coming announcements. You can also check out The Junction at Five Points site to see the completed renovations.