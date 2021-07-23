Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Foodie news: Bagel, coffee makers join forces for new Raleigh donut shop

By Books
Posted by 
WRAL News
WRAL News
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The News & Observer’s Drew Jackson shared the news this week that the team behind Benchwarmers Bagels and Jubala Coffee will open Bright Spot Donuts at The Junction at Five Points located at the corner of Carson Street and Sunrise Avenue (1501 Sunrise Avenue). The building was originally built in 1954, but just enjoyed a complete renovation. Look for them to open by the end of the year. While there is not much up on their website just yet, might be best to follow their Instagram for coming announcements. You can also check out The Junction at Five Points site to see the completed renovations.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
32K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Food & Drinks
Raleigh, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Carrboro, NC
City
Morrisville, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
County
Wake County, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Restaurants
Durham, NC
Restaurants
City
Durham, NC
Durham, NC
Lifestyle
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
Chapel Hill, NC
Lifestyle
Durham, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Carthage, NC
City
Edenton, NC
Wake County, NC
Lifestyle
City
Pinehurst, NC
Raleigh, NC
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Donut Shop#Food Drink#The News Observer#Benchwarmers Bagels#Jubala Coffee#Instagram#Vietnamese#Glenwood Avenue#Sushi O Bistro Bar#Makus Empanadas#Nc State#Brickyard Pizza#Hope Valley Commons#European#American Tobacco Campus#Grata Cafe#Italian#Downtown Durham Inc#Raltoday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Fayetteville, NCPosted by
WRAL News

NC business owner, author, drag performer wears many hats

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville business owner goes beyond the doors of his salon not only as an author and drag performer, but also as a pillar of the community. North Carolina native Joshua Gray-Heim, 35, started his professional career at the Carolina Academy, a Paul Mitchell partner school. Now he and his husband Adam own J. Co. Salon & Blo’Dry Bar, located at 417 Hay St., Suite B.
AnimalsPosted by
WRAL News

Young NC entrepreneur raising quail, selling eggs

SALISBURY, N.C. — When some young entrepreneurs want to make a few bucks, they might pour some lemonade in a pitcher and put a stand out by the road. Cookie Weaver decided she was going to sell quail eggs. The enterprising 9-year-old is currently raising a flock of quail on...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Parents, Wake County GOP at odds over masks in schools

Raleigh, N.C. — As thousands of Wake County students prepare to head back to school this month, parents are debating whether or not masks should be part of their back-to-school supply list. The Wake County Republican Party joined a petition by the Carolina Teacher’s Alliance over the weekend against mask...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Car flips over concrete barrier on I-440 in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A car flipped over a concrete barrier and ended up on its roof overnight Sunday on I-440. The crash happened on I-440 and Melbourne Road around 2 a.m. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker was there as police investigated the crash. There were injuries, according to Raleigh police.
LifestylePosted by
WRAL News

RDU's Observation Park to reopen Monday

Some great news for longtime fans of Raleigh-Durham International Airport's Observation Park: It's opening back up!. The park will reopen Monday, Aug. 2, after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The park is a popular spot for families and airplane enthusiasts. It provides a view of the airport's 10,000-foot primary runway and is located right next to the air traffic control tower.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Raleigh on Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 700 block of Rock Quarry Road, just after 7:30 p.m. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-834-HELP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy