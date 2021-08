Canadian stoner and doom metal act Slowpoke have released their first single from their debut self-titled album in the form of “Sid The Cat” — check out the tune below. Slowpoke comment, “This song is a series of, mostly true, stories about, arguably the coolest cat in downtown St John’s, Sid! He sat in on a few of our Jams when the bar Distortion was open and even came to some shows. We were lucky enough to have the great Al Yeti Bones of ‘age of wolves’, ‘Gypsy Chief Goliath’ and many other bands to feature on vocals. He absolutely killed it!”