Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Capital One Financial (COF) PT Raised to $190 at Jefferies on Better PPNR

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Jefferies analyst John Hecht raised the price target on Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF) to $190.00 (from $180.00) after 1Q ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital One Financial#Cof#Cof#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Thomas Wang downgraded Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,859 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Man Group plc Has $948,000 Stock Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 36,326 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SFL were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) to Acquire Investors Bancorp (ISBC) in $3.5 Billion Cash and Stock Deal

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or "Citizens") and Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) ("Investors") announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger under which Citizens will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Investors for a combination of stock and cash.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Waitr worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.59 EPS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Perficient (PRFT) PT Raised to $114 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind raised the price target on Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) to $114.00 (from $79.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Calix (CALX) PT Raised to $58 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst George Notter raised the price target on Calix (NYSE: CALX) to $58.00 (from $52.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Fiserv (FISV) PT Raised to $135 at Jefferies After a Much Needed Easy Quarter

Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams raised the price target on Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) to $135.00 (from $130.00) after the company reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Upgraded to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.60.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Southwest (LUV) PT Lowered to $65 at Jefferies on Working Capital Headwinds

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu lowered the price target on Southwest (NYSE: LUV) to $65.00 (from $75.00) due to lower 2023E ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) PT Raised to $138 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan raised the price target on Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) to $138.00 (from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
StocksStreetInsider.com

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) PT Raised to $111 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini raised the price target on Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) to $111.00 (from $101.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Danaher (DHR) PT Raised to $350 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Doug Schenkel raised the price target on Danaher (NYSE: DHR) to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Snap Inc (SNAP) PT Raised to $95 at Stifel

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Stifel analyst John Egbert raised the price target on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) to $95.00 (from $84.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Snap topped Street 2Q:21 revenue forecasts by over 16% and comfortably beat...

Comments / 0

Community Policy