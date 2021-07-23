Capital One Financial (COF) PT Raised to $190 at Jefferies on Better PPNR

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.60.