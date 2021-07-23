Cancel
Vanderburgh County, IN

Spud Can Be A Your Very Own Couch Potato – VHS Pet of the Week

By Leslie Morgan, Q Crew Morning Show, Ryan O'Bryan
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. My name is Spud and I'm a 6-year-old boy boxer mix. I'm great with other dogs and have lived with children. I am heartworm positive but the VHS has started my treatment and covers all of those expenses. I was overweight with itchy skin when I arrived. But, I've lost about 13 pounds now and I feel like a pup again. My adoption fee is $150. Come by the VHS and take me for a walk.

