Spud Can Be A Your Very Own Couch Potato – VHS Pet of the Week

If you wake up from a dead sleep in the middle of the night, it's rarely ever for a good reason. The only good reason I can think of would be because someone is going into labor. Usually, it's because you hear the dog or the cat in the middle of hurling all over the carpet, a child is two inches away from your face saying they can't sleep, or the always painful cramp in your leg. The latter of which happened to me twice in the last week.