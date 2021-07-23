Student earns prestigious LGBTQ+ scholarship

What began as a Temple TV show about queer people, for queer people, became a movement under the care of Point Foundation Fellowship Scholar Andreas Copes, Class of 2022. Queer Temple (QT) recently tackled the topic of identity, which included an interview with a student whose “dead name” had been mistakenly presented on the screen at graduation. A dead name is a former name, usually a legal name, that an individual no longer associates themselves with.