Twin Tier Residents to Get New Alerts About Thunderstorm Damage Potential

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pasquotank The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elizabeth City, Hertford, Winfall, Weeksville, Grandy, Nixonton, Shiloh, Chapanoke, Old Trap, Burgess, Snug Harbor, Point Harbor, Pasquotank, Bob White Fork, Symonds Creek, Listers Corner, Jacocks, Frog Island, Woodville and Rabbit Corner. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
