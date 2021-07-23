Twin Tier Residents to Get New Alerts About Thunderstorm Damage Potential

Effective: 2021-08-01 16:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Report any flooding to local law enforcement and the NWS Flagstaff when you can do so safely. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona southwest of Meteor Crater and in Diablo Canyon to I-40 * Until 800 PM MST. * At 503 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County