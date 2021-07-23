Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Twin Tier Residents to Get New Alerts About Thunderstorm Damage Potential

By Kathy Whyte
Posted by 
WNBF News Radio 1290
WNBF News Radio 1290
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Weather Service is launching a new set of thunderstorm alerts that will better inform residents about what may be in store during stormy conditions. Starting August 1, NOAA will be alerting residents using three categories of damage threat from severe thunderstorms: “Destructive” for the worst that will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert on smartphones and lesser “Considerable” or “Base” notices that won’t activate a WEA.

wnbf.com

Comments / 0

WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Noaa#Wea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 347 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Montello and Nevada Highway 233.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 645 PM PDT. * At 347 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Montello and Nevada Highway 233.
Schenectady County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Schenectady by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Schenectady FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Albany has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of east central New York, including the following area, Eastern Schenectady. * Through late tonight. * Combination of antecedent wet conditions along with the increasing threat from showers and thunderstorms, may lead to flash flooding. * Rivers and streams may quickly rise with rainfall later today into tonight. Some urban flooding is also possible.
Pasquotank County, NCweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pasquotank by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pasquotank The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Camden County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Pasquotank County in northeastern North Carolina Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 1244 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Elizabeth City, Hertford, Winfall, Weeksville, Grandy, Nixonton, Shiloh, Chapanoke, Old Trap, Burgess, Snug Harbor, Point Harbor, Pasquotank, Bob White Fork, Symonds Creek, Listers Corner, Jacocks, Frog Island, Woodville and Rabbit Corner. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 16:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Report any flooding to local law enforcement and the NWS Flagstaff when you can do so safely. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coconino County in north central Arizona southwest of Meteor Crater and in Diablo Canyon to I-40 * Until 800 PM MST. * At 503 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino County

Comments / 0

Community Policy