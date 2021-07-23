Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shows Zynrelef Launch Sentiment Positive - Jefferies

StreetInsider.com
 10 days ago

Jefferies analyst Biren Amin reiterated a Buy rating and $25.00 price target on Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) after hosting a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hrtx#Heron Therapeutics#Hrtx#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Increases Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target to $93.00

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Piper Sandler Comments on Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) in the last few weeks:. 7/22/2021 – Bicycle Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “
StocksStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades Ardelyx, Inc (ARDX) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton downgraded Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $2.00 (from $11.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Ardelyx, Inc click here. For more ratings news on Ardelyx, Inc click here. Shares of Ardelyx, Inc closed at $2.01...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Downgrades GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) to Hold

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans downgraded GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Chris Shibutani downgraded Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $7.00 (from $24.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading our rating on MCRB shares from Neutral to Sell, and lowering our PT from $24 to $7, which represents -12% downside versus +19% upside for our coverage universe. Disappointing top line results for Seres Therapeutics' SER-287 Phase 2b ECO-RESET study prompts us to remove projections for this asset from our model. SER-287 failed to demonstrate any evidence of efficacy over placebo in inducing remission in patients with mild-to-moderately active ulcerative colitis (UC), across the range of primary (3-component modified Mayo score of 10.3% and 10.6% for the two treatment arms, vs. 11.6% for the placebo) or secondary endpoints (no meaningful differences observed across the three study arms for endoscopic improvement, endoscopic remission or symptomatic remission) - and coupled with the absence at this time of microbiome and drug activity data that could point to evident and potentially remediable explanations for this negative outcome - we have limited visibility on any further path for SER-287 (the open label and maintenance phases are being discontinued) and reduces our confidence in prospects for SER-301 (next-generation asset aimed, also aimed at UC). Further these results are likely to have a dampening effect on investor sentiment for the potential of microbiome based therapeutics (and microbiome-based drug discovery platforms) to succeed beyond the realm of C. Diff infection over the near- to intermediate-term. While we are confident in the outlook for SER-109 (rCDI indication) to continue advancing through key upcoming milestones, we see positive progress with this asset as reflected in expectations. The relative paucity of events beyond those for SER-109, which could present meaningful catalysts for shares over the balance of the year, prompts us to move to the sidelines and downgrade shares to Sell, seeing more attractive opportunities elsewhere in our coverage universe."
IndustryStreetInsider.com

H.C. Wainwright Downgrades Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) to Neutral

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce downgraded Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) from Buy to Neutral following the CRL.The analyst commented, "This ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Reduces Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. lessened its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 335,941 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics comprises about 6.8% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. owned about 1.19% of Fate Therapeutics worth $92,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Denali Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Data From Phase 1/2 Study With ETV:IDS (DNL310) In Patients With The Lysosomal Storage Disease Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)

Rapid reduction and sustained normalization of heparan sulfate in CSF demonstrated robust and durable CNS activity with intravenous administration, and enhanced peripheral activity with reductions in urine and serum heparan sulfate after switching from standard-of-care idursulfase. Global Impression of Change scales data suggested clinical improvement in overall MPS II symptoms,...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Assumes Aclaris Therapeutis (ACRS) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Roger Song assumes coverage on Aclaris Therapeutis (NASDAQ: ACRS) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Marketsinvestorideas.com

Psychedelic Stock News: Origin Therapeutics (CSE: ORIG Proposed) Launches to Fund Emerging Psychedelics Companies

Vancouver, B.C. - July 21, 2021 (Newsfile Corp.) (Investorideas.com Newswire) Origin Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CSE: ORIG Proposed) (the "Company" or "Origin Therapeutics"), an actively managed investment issuer focused on making equity investments in psychedelics-related companies, is pleased to announce its launch. The Company is focused on providing retail investors with...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Guggenheim Starts Verve Therapeutics (VERV) at Buy

Guggenheim analyst Etzer Darout initiates coverage on Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VERV) with a Buy rating and a price target of $84.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Verve Therapeutics click here. For more ratings news on Verve Therapeutics click here. Shares of Verve Therapeutics closed at $46.00...
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts First Advantage (FA) at Buy

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari initiates coverage on First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cushing Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Flexion Therapeutics were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.44 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy