New Warrenton subdivision of 98 homes approved
The city of Warrenton has approved a subdivision development for nearly 100 new homes off of Pinckney Street and Warrior Avenue. Labeled “The Estates at Pinckney Ridge,” the subdivision is being developed by Hickory Ridge Family LLC, owned by local residents George and Dana Heath. The 33-acre subdivision will be built east of Pinckney Street, branching off of an extension of Warrior Avenue, according to development plans submitted to the city government. When fully built out, the subdivision is planned to have 98 single-family homes.www.warrencountyrecord.com
