QUOTE OF THE DAY: "We just hope it brings some fun and enjoyment to the community, after what has been a really long and difficult year," Tony Vail, director of the Cross Insurance Center, said of the decision to bring back a scaled-down version of the Bangor State Fair. "We're doing the best we can to get back open, safely, and bring events back to the community. And this is just the start of that."