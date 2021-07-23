Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9: What’s the difference?

By Hannah Davies
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ae9X0_0b5iInWj00

OnePlus has announced the Nord 2, the successor to last year’s mid-range all-rounder the Nord. So, how does it compare to OnePlus’ current flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 9?

In our OnePlus Nord 2 review of the Nord 2, reviewer Andrew Williams described the phone as “a more affordable alternative to the OnePlus 9” thanks to its design, camera and gaming performance.

Here are 5 differences between the Nord 2 and the OnePlus 9 that should make it easier to decide which OnePlus phone is right for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHGI3_0b5iInWj00
OnePlus Nord 2

The Nord 2 ditches the Snapdragon chip

One of the biggest changes arriving with the Nord 2 is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The chip makes the Nord 2 the first OnePlus phone to ditch Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors and marks a major difference between the Nord 2 and the flagship OnePlus 9.

The MediaTek chip in the Nord 2 is a tweaked version of the Dimensity 1200 with additional AI capabilities. The phone includes up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC and also features up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In testing, we found the Nord 2 ran about as fast as the OnePlus 9 and offered excellent performance for gaming. However, we were less convinced by the Dimensity 1200-AI’s power efficiency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KudOJ_0b5iInWj00
OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 has a longer lasting battery

One upgrade the Nord 2 saw over the original Nord was a bigger battery. While the previous Nord came with a 4115 mAh battery, the Nord 2 packs a 4500 mAh one – the same battery found in the OnePlus 9.

However, while the Nord 2 may feature the same size battery, that doesn’t necessarily mean it lasts as long.

We ran both phones with the Generic Battery Drainer app, maxing out the brightness, CPU, GPU and making calls to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS to see how they compared under pressure. After 22 minutes, the OnePlus 9 was down 11%, while the Nord 2 was down 16%.

Thankfully, both phones take advantage of OnePlus’ fast charging tech. The Nord 2 features Warp Charge 65, allowing it to go from 0 to 100% in less than 35 minutes, while the Warp Charge 65T in the OnePlus 9 can go from 0 to 100% in just 29 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSDac_0b5iInWj00
OnePlus Nord 2

The OnePlus 9 has a better display

The Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making it comparable to OnePlus’ 2020 flagship, the OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus flagship was given an upgrade for 2021. The OnePlus 9 packs a larger 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with an even faster 120Hz refresh rate, making scrolling and gaming feel even smoother on the phone screen.

Both phones have a resolution of 2400 x 1090 and an aspect ratio of 20:9 and support sRGB and Display P3, while the OnePlus 9 is also protected with Corning Gorilla Glass.

While the 90Hz refresh rate on the Nord 2 is still above the average 60Hz you’ll find on most smartphones, if you’re looking for a bigger and smoother display, the OnePlus 9 is the better choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUYXO_0b5iInWj00
OnePlus 9

The Nord 2’s camera is better in some situations

Both the Nord 2 and the OnePlus 9 feature triple rear cameras, however they also both perform better in different areas.

The Nord 2 features a 50-megapixel main camera (f/1.88), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera (f/2.25) and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera (f/2.4) on its rear, as well as a 32-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.45) on the front.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 includes a 48-megapixel main camera (f/1.8), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera on its rear, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.4) on the front.

Both cameras can capture 1080p video at 30fps.

We found the Nord 2’s camera offered cleaner results than the OnePlus 9 when shooting at night. The smartphone captured more fine detail, and images produced were brighter and suffered less noise than the photos taken with the flagship camera.

The Nord 2 also benefits from a better selfie camera – the 32-megapixel sensor is the highest res one we’ve seen on a OnePlus phone, offering more impressive results than the OnePlus 9 in both good and bad lighting.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 benefits from a much better 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera that offers rich detail and wide views the Nord 2’s 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens struggles to capture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnYu4_0b5iInWj00
OnePlus Nord 2

The Nord 2 is cheaper

One of the most important differences between the two smartphones is the price. The Nord 2 is built to be affordable, while the OnePlus 9 is a flagship phone through-and-through. This means you can expect the 9 to be a little pricier than its cheaper sibling.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is available with 8GB/128GB for £399 or 12GB/256GB for £469. The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, will set you back £629 for 8GB/128GB and £729 for 12GB/256GB.

That puts the OnePlus 9 at £230 to £260 more than the Nord 2, making the Nord 2 the more affordable option of the two if you’re willing to make some sacrifices when it comes to the battery, camera and display.

Comments / 0

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneplus X#Gps#Mediatek#Snapdragon 888 Soc#Cpu#Gps#The Nord 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Oneplus
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

The OnePlus Nord 2 is official with 65W fast-charging, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 processor from £399

Almost exactly a year after the first Nord handset made its debut, OnePlus has taken the wraps off of its successor, the Nord 2. Where the original Nord was powered by the very popular Snapdragon 765G processor the Nord 2 makes use of MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1200 flagship chipset. Other notable differences include a bump to 65W fast-charging as well as the presence of the same 50MP camera sensor as seen on the OnePlus 9 series, which promises a step up in image quality.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone leaked in red

We have already seen a number of leaked press shots of the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone and now we have another one, this one shows a red color for the handset. The device is going to be made official later this week. The photos was posted on Twitter...
Cell PhonesThe Verge

OnePlus Nord 2 review: focused on the essentials

From the start, OnePlus has positioned its midrange lineup of Nord phones as a less expensive, entirely separate lineup to its flagship devices. But with the Nord 2, which comes as a direct successor to the original Nord released last year, the line between the two seems blurrier than ever.
Cell PhonesWired UK

OnePlus is falling behind and the Nord 2 proves it

Underwhelming display; sub-par speaker; uncompetitive camera. Sorry OnePlus, but “pretty much everything you could ask for” is a dangerous advertising slogan. The Nord 2 isn’t a bad phone. Far from it. But Xiaomi’s Poco F3 is just better. Better screen. Better price. And far better suited to an “everything you could ask for” tagline.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

OnePlus Nord 2 5G rumor roundup: Specs, Price, Colors & More – What to Expect!

After the success of the original Nord, OnePlus is all geared up to launch its second budget-centric smartphone dubbed the OnePlus Nord 2. While the launch is scheduled for July 22, rumors about the phone have been all over the Internet. With so many leaks, it is hard to keep a track of what’s expected from a particular device. So today, we are rounding up all the rumors circulating the Nord 2.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

OnePlus Nord 2 initial review: Affordable flagship power?

(Pocket-lint) - The OnePlus Nord was the sign of a new era for OnePlus. The once "flagship only" company was now making mid-range phones. But the original Nord was there to show us the manufacturer could deliver great performance in a device that cost less than half the amount of its top-tier devices.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

POCO F3 GT is here to challenge the OnePlus Nord 2

The new POCO F3 GT is the company's OnePlus Nord 2 challenger. It is based on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The phone will go on sale in India from July 26 for ₹26,999 (about $363). POCO today took the wraps off its first gaming-focused smartphone, dubbed the POCO F3...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

How to watch the OnePlus Nord 2 launch today

The latest flagship budget phone from OnePlus, the Nord 2, is all set to be revealed today during a live stream. Here are all details you need to know about. The first Nord, which was unveiled in mid-2020, was an excellent device that offered many features we expect in the best phone for a far cheaper price. It sat comfortably in our best cheap phone list and felt like OnePlus going back to its roots.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

OnePlus Nord 2 5G's battery size and charging speed officially confirmed

OnePlus has already confirmed a few specs of the Nord 2 5G arriving tomorrow, and the latest tidbits shared by the company tell us more about the smartphone's battery. The Nord 2 5G will pack a 4,500 mAh battery, and while OnePlus doesn't tell us what kind of endurance we should expect from it, the company says it will support 65W charging, giving you a "full day's power in just 15 minutes".
Cell Phones9to5Google

OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Could this be the OnePlus 9 Lite? [Video]

The OnePlus Nord 2 has now officially launched, and as far as the entire OnePlus lineup goes, this might be the one to pay attention to. OnePlus has come a long way in a short space of time, but the brand has almost gone full circle – starting with a line of cheap Android phones and moving away from their roots, only to rebound back toward the affordable end of the spectrum in late 2020.
NFLxda-developers

OnePlus Nord 2 First Impressions: Does the Dimensity gamble pay off?

OnePlus and Qualcomm have had a long and fruitful relationship. Barring the hot Snapdragon 810 on the OnePlus 2, all OnePlus smartphones have paired fantastically with a Snapdragon SoC. The company had also largely stuck to flagship SoCs, but that changed with the launch of the OnePlus Nord last year. The Nord was the first mid-range smartphone from the company since the 2015 OnePlus X, and it received a positive reception from both reviewers and customers, running forward to become one of the most successful OnePlus phone in several regions. OnePlus followed it up with the Nord CE this year, and just a few months later, we now have the OnePlus Nord 2. And for the first time, OnePlus is looking beyond the formidable Snapdragon army and placing its trust and confidence on a MediaTek flagship SoC instead. Will this gamble with the Dimensity 1200 pay off?
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

OnePlus Nord 2 also comes in Red & here’s how it looks

Going by a previous leak, the OnePlus Nord 2 is coming in three color options named Grey Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Woods. We have already seen the Grey Sierra and Blue Haze colors of this phone, as the high-quality renders were shared recently. While we are yet to see the phone in the exclusive “Green Woods” color option, we now got to see the phone in Red color as well. So it seems like there will be a Red color variant, too, maybe not for all the markets. Evan Blass shared the high-quality render of the phone on Twitter.
Cell PhonesCNET

OnePlus Nord 2: An impressive 5G phone at an affordable price

OnePlus calls its brand new Nord 2 the "flagship killer," and I get why. This phone has impressive specs, performs well and when paired with a reasonable starting price (only £399 here in the UK), it's designed to offer everything you'd need from a phone without emptying your bank account. A powerful processor, a solid dual rear camera setup, 5G connectivity, super fast charging -- and it's not bad to look at either.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

OnePlus Nord 2 Brings Solid Upgrades to Last Year’s Original Model

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The OnePlus Nord 2 is official as the follow-up to one of our favorite phones from last year that you likely would have considered if it was sold in the US. Unfortunately again, the Nord 2 won’t come here, but it’s still worth a quick look to see how impressive a mid-range offering can be.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

OnePlus Nord 2 is getting its first post-launch OxygenOS update

The OnePlus Nord 2 has just launched in Europe and India, and it features a MediaTek chipset for the first time in a OnePlus smartphone alongside other killer specifications. It’s also the first phone from OnePlus to sport the new version of OxygenOS based on ColorOS, and following its launch, the phone is getting its first update, before buyers have even gotten their hands on one. OxygenOS 11.3 A.05 is rolling out for the European variant now, bringing with it some notable optimizations and improvements.
Technologygizmochina.com

POCO F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G: Specs Comparison

Xiaomi came up with another amazing flagship killer for the global market and so did OnePlus. We are talking about POCO F3 GT and OnePlus Nord 2 5G: two amazing devices powered by the most powerful MediaTek mobile platform sold at an affordable price. If you are searching for a flagship killer suitable for your best gaming sessions, these two devices are probably among the best options for your needs. But which is the best and which you should go for? This specs comparison between POCO F3 GT and OnePlus Nord 2 5G will give you an idea.
Cell PhonesCNET

OnePlus Nord 2: The self-proclaimed 'flagship killer'

The OnePlus Nord 2 costs £399 for the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or £469 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For reference, those prices convert to $545 and $641, respectively. 2 of 9 Andrew Hoyle/CNET. OnePlus Nord 2. The Nord 2 runs Android...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus Nord 2 5G now official, comes with free Stadia Premiere

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is finally here. Not that we haven’t seen the smartphone but the Chinese OEM has just officially announced the new OnePlus model. For OnePlus, there is no delay or cancellation. It even promised the phone will be available in the market in five days. It will be available for those in the UK, not USA. The US will get the N edition later. We can now confirm a number of things we’ve been mentioning here re specs and features.

Comments / 0

Community Policy