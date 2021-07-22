Swimming to save lives

On Sunday, 10 members of the Block Island Volunteer Fire Department trained at the Block Island Club and became certified as rescue swimmers. Thank you to all those who attended – especially new lieutenants Hobe, McNerney, Blanco, and training officer Phillips, who are now qualified and can pass this training along to other members. Thanks to Dave and Buck, the dive instructors who were good enough to come here on a Sunday to teach the class, and also to Alex and Cam at the BI Club for allowing us to conduct this important training at their facility.